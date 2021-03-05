First visit of the Pope to Iraq fulfills the hopes of Christians | Free press

Baghdad (AP) – With a historic visit to Iraq, Pope Francis fulfilled the long-standing hopes of the country’s long-suffering Christians.

At the start of his four-day journey, the 84-year-old called on Iraqi leaders to grant rights and protections to all religious groups. It is the first visit of a head of the Catholic Church to Iraq. There was also criticism in the run-up to the fact that the Pope visited the country in the middle of the corona pandemic.

During a reception with President Barham Salih at the presidential palace, Francis said it was essential to involve all political, social and religious groups and ensure the fundamental rights of all citizens. “No one should be considered a second class citizen,” he stated. At the same time called for an end to the violence. “Stop the guns,” he shouted. Looking at the corona pandemic, he warned that this crisis was primarily a call to “rethink our lifestyle, the meaning of our existence.”

After landing at the airport, Francis was received by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kasimi and greeted with music and traditional Iraqi dances. Churches in the country ring their bells on arrival. Outside the airport, believers gathered and waved the flags of Iraq. Many people were densely packed despite the corona pandemic.

The visit is accompanied by strict security measures. Numerous additional checkpoints were set up in Baghdad. Due to a three-day full curfew, the capital’s streets were mostly deserted on Friday.

The Christian community in the predominantly Muslim country, persecuted time and time again, has shrunk significantly in recent decades. Christians and other religious minorities suffered mainly in areas controlled by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. Once more than a million Christians lived in Iraq. Today it is estimated at 250,000 to 400,000.

In recent decades, Iraq has “suffered the catastrophes of war, the scourge of terrorism and sectarian conflict,” said Francis. “All of this has resulted in death, destruction and debris that is still visible.” The Yazidis deserve special mention. The religious minority was persecuted en masse, especially by the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS).

Head of state Salih said the trip was testament to the Pope’s concerns about the country. “Your presence fills Iraqis with pride.” Christians in the region have experienced many suffering and crises that have forced them to emigrate, he said. But the region is inconceivable without Christians. Success is only achieved if a return migration starts without coercion.

Francis said he was grateful that this long-awaited and long-awaited visit was possible. At the same time he appealed to the commonality of religions. “God made us travel together like brothers and sisters,” he said.

Later on Friday, the Pope paid a visit to the Baghdad Cathedral Sajjidat-al-Nadscha (“Our Lady of Salvation”). The church was the target of a bloody attack by the Al Qaeda terror network in 2010. At that time, at least 50 believers were murdered.

For the Pope, the focus of the trip is on interfaith dialogue. He wants to travel to different parts of the country on Monday. Many look forward to Saturday’s meeting with the country’s foremost Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. On Sunday he travels to communities in the northern Iraqi cities of Mosul and Qaraqosh. The Pope visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019 and met the high religious representative of Sunni Islam, Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tajjib.

Francis visits Iraq at a time when the corona pandemic is getting worse. This week, the number of new infections had increased further every day. Iraq is one of the countries in the region that will be hit hardest by the pandemic. The security situation had also deteriorated recently.