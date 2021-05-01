First reception for vaccinated people in NRW from Monday | Free press

For example, anyone who has been fully vaccinated or already infected no longer needs to show a negative test when shopping. Like other federal states, NRW is committed to freedom for vaccinated people.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – In North Rhine-Westphalia, the first reception will apply from next Monday for those who have been fully vaccinated against the corona virus.

The state government has announced that anyone who has been vaccinated or already infected with the virus will no longer have to show a negative rapid test at retail. The quarantine for travelers coming to the state from corona risk areas can therefore also be omitted for those who have been vaccinated and those who are already infected.

Vaccinated and convalescent animals have advantages in the retail sector, when visiting zoos and botanical gardens, or when visiting the hairdresser. At the moment, customers can only access it if they can show a maximum 24-hour negative corona test.

This testing obligation no longer applies from Monday to those who have had full vaccination protection for 14 days or can demonstrate with a positive PCR test of at least 28 days that they have already survived a corona infection.

This group of people does not have to test in schools either, but so far students have rarely been vaccinated.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, as in many other federal states, an exemption applies from Monday, even before the national regulation for the rights of vaccinated people has been established. However, further relief for those vaccinated must now happen “in the company of the federal government and the other states,” stressed Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU).

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99