First reactions to Shang-Chi promise the best MCU action film

With the release of the WandaVision series on Disney +, Marvel officially launched Phase 4 of its MCU. Last May, it was Black Widow’s turn to hit theaters and streaming platform, and the next MCU movie will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which Marvel has just revealed to some lucky ones.

The reviews are raving about this new MCU movie

Announced by Kevin Feige at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2019, Simu Liu will star. The action takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and shows the kung-fu master who has to face his father, the Mandarin at the top of the ten rings, a terrorist group and uncover the secret of this legend. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast will consist entirely of actors and actresses of Asian descent.

After many delays related to the pandemic, the next MCU film had already been revealed through some trailers. But this Monday, August 16, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was unveiled in Los Angeles at the world premiere, attended by the actors, the film crew and journalists. As always, the critics are under an embargo until the film is released, but that did not prevent the hand-picked guests from describing their impressions. And the least we can say is that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could establish themselves as the best action movie in the MCU. We invite you to discover some of these reactions below.

#ShangChi is great. This movie hits everything Marvel is good at (pace, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen before from the MCU! ud83d udc4f ud83c udffb ud83d udc4f ud83c udffb

Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.

Darker than expected. Have fun. Integral in MCU phase 4! Ud83d udc40 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6

17th August 2021

#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean breathtaking action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y

17th August 2021

I am emotional and absolutely in love with this film. I am ready to watch this over and over again! Also damn hot Tony Leung and Simu Liu ud83d ude0d #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/Oe7nZBNb66

17th August 2021

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is PHENOMENAL. Be hyped. Even the fight scene / action sequence is better than the last one. @SimuLiu fully accepts the role of the wonderful superhero. Amazing pictures. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi

17th August 2021

I SEEN #SHANGCHI !!!

It’s an amazing mix of east and west! Martial arts action in Hong Kong is coming to #MCU & CHANGES THE GAME !!!

It’s emotional, beautiful, and hilarious!

This isn’t like ANY MCU movie to date. IMPRESSIVE! #Marvel #MCU @shangchi @MarvelStudios @SimuLiu @awkwafina pic.twitter.com/iEEJ0v1DXA

17th August 2021

#ShangChi is awesome. It’s full of INCREDIBLE beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of tough women. Get ready to find out Simu Liu’s name, if you haven’t already. Marvel has another hit in their hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O

17th August 2021

So convinced? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in our cinemas on September 1st.