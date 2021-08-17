First flight to Kabul after difficult landing takes place | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the first flight of the Bundeswehr took place there under extremely difficult conditions.

“We have a very confusing, dangerous, complex situation at the airport, especially because of the crowds,” the CDU politician said in the ARD morning magazine on Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday we managed to land our plane in a breakneck landing. Above all, we have brought soldiers there who are now protecting themselves, so that the people we want to fly out have the opportunity to get on the plane at all. That was the main task yesterday,” said the minister.

Chaotic situation

“We had very little time, so we only took those who were there now and were unable to be at the airport in large numbers yesterday due to the chaotic situation,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. She did not explicitly address the number of seven people from the official list of excursions aboard the machine, which was mentioned in a media report.

“We have now prepared everything for the evacuation at night,” the minister said. “The second machine is currently awaiting permission from the Americans to leave for Kabul so that we can begin the evacuations.”

Two scenarios

According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, there are two scenarios. After the first, the airport can only be kept open for a short time. “For this we now have very robust employees on site and will continue to strengthen them.” The second scenario is the construction of a real air bridge. Ultimately, a maximum of 600 soldiers are planned for this.

At the same time, the minister announced that he would deal with the latest events. “There is a lot that we also have to deal with within NATO. But then we are also asked to what extent we are prepared to bear the consequences and to what extent we are prepared to take measures that we previously left to the Americans.”

Refugees expected in Germany

German politicians expect hundreds of thousands of people to flee Afghanistan. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) was speaking, according to information from the dpa, when group leaders in the Bundestag were informed about 300,000 to five million other Afghans who could flee. He did not mention a period.

The German Association of Cities called for aid for Afghanistan’s neighbors and for a national strategy to receive refugees. Federal Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) called for a European effort to help refugees.