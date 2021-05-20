First exchange of blows between Baerbock, Laschet and Scholz | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has asked rivals from the Greens and the SPD, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz, to make a clear commitment to the 2% defense spending target.

On Thursday he accused them in a discussion at the WDR Europe Forum of “messing around” with this question. “If you run for the German Chancellor, you can say that afterwards I agreed on some states internationally, or you can say that I want to distance myself from it.”

It was the first meeting of the three candidates for chancellor – only Baerbock and Scholz were in the studio with the presenter, Laschet was involved. The tone remained self-evident. But Baerbock insisted on several times reminding Laschet of the still-missing Union election manifesto. Other topics of discussion and controversy included climate protection and migration policy.

With the 2 percent target, NATO countries are committed to spending 2 percent of their gross national product on defense. Germany currently has a quota of 1.56 percent, although NATO-relevant spending increased in real terms by nearly 35 percent between 2014 and 2020.

Scholz emphasized that as Finance Minister he had made sure that the defense budget grew every year. “I think we have to continue step by step in the future as well.” It is good to spend more money on the Bundeswehr. However, Scholz did not commit to the two percent. He pointed out that an economic boom in the coming year would mean the rate would fall, even if Germany were to spend more on defense.

This shows how “absurd” this goal is, Baerbock said. She shared the US position that Europeans should be more concerned about their security and suggested that Europe should run a cyber defense center for NATO. “It will cost. This is my suggestion to the Americans: we as Europeans are funding this as a burden sharing within NATO.”

The three chancellor candidates also placed different emphasis on whether the EU states should be able to take more decisions by majority rather than unanimous. In practice, in some policy areas, the unanimity principle repeatedly prevents the EU from formulating joint decisions or positions at all.

Scholz called for deviations, especially in foreign and security policy and in financial policy. “Otherwise we will always have to grapple with the fact that there are some countries that, for example, have made tax dumping a business principle and then say: we disagree.” Laschet saw a need for action here, especially in foreign and security policy. Baerbock campaigned for even greater expansion – for example, stricter environmental policy standards were created with majority decisions across Europe.

In the field of migration, Laschet and Scholz jointly advocated that everything should be done to arrive at a European solution for the distribution and reception of refugees. The problem is, this is still a decision of the individual nation-states, Laschet said. As long as countries like Poland and Hungary do not participate, other states should do more “and form a coalition of the will for those in need”. Scholz emphasized that it was good that Germany was at the forefront of this task. “The fact remains that we fight to ensure that there is a common strategy for inclusion.”

Baerbock stressed, “A free Europe naturally needs a secure external border.” This is a European task and not that of individual member states.