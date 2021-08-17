First evacuees from Kabul back in Germany | free press

Berlin (AP) – The first employees of the German embassy in Kabul have returned to Germany after their evacuation from Afghanistan. According to information from the German news agency, they landed on a scheduled plane at Berlin’s Schönefeld airport on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday evening, they were among the first 40 German citizens to be flown on an American plane to Doha in the Gulf of Qatar. It is still unclear how many of them exactly arrived in Schönefeld with the planned aircraft.

The rapid evacuation had become necessary after the radical Islamist Taliban advanced to Kabul within a very short time of the withdrawal of international troops and effectively took power in the country. Meanwhile, a Bundeswehr mission is also underway to evacuate other German civilians and Afghan local Bundeswehr employees, federal ministries and aid agencies.

More than 100 people flew out with a Bundeswehr plane on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Defense. “With 125 evacuees, the A400M from Kabul is back on its way to Tashkent/Uzbekistan,” the ministry wrote on Twitter in the afternoon. “German civilians and Afghan local staff and others in need of protection are on board.” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) wrote on Twitter that “more than 120 people, Germans, Afghans and members of other countries” were on board. “The airlift has started and will be continued intensively if the security situation somehow allows it.”

The night before, a first Bundeswehr machine had brought the first five Germans, a European and an Afghan under difficult conditions from Kabul to neighboring Uzbekistan. The A400M transport plane previously circled for five hours over Kabul airport, which was initially closed due to chaotic conditions on the tarmac. The gasoline wouldn’t last much longer.

The federal government now wants to continue the evacuation campaign at full speed. The two A400M have to commute between Kabul and Tashkent. American machines also remain in use. On Monday evening, 40 embassy employees were taken by plane of US allies to Doha in the Gulf emirate of Qatar.

Defense Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said that if a permanent airlift is established, for example in consultation with the US government, more transport capacity could become available.

The state of Brandenburg wants to take over the first reception of arriving Afghan local staff. The Ministry of the Interior announced that this had been promised to the federal government.

The German government believes the return of the Taliban to power will trigger a flood of refugees from the country. Addressing the demand that Germany must accept refugee contingents, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin: “Before talking about contingents, one should first talk about safe options for refugees near Afghanistan. Then, in a second step, you can think about whether those people who are particularly affected with control and support are coming to Europe and other European countries.”

The chancellor called UN refugee commissioner Filippo Grandi. She also discussed the situation in Afghanistan with French President Emmanuel Macron and with the heads of government of Great Britain and Italy, Boris Johnson and Mario Draghi. They agreed to work closely together in the evacuation of European citizens and local personnel.

In a press conference, Merkel admitted that the West has failed to build a sustainable political system with greater freedom and development opportunities in Afghanistan. “At this point, we just have to say that we haven’t achieved our goals.” After the Taliban came to power, it is with concern that “it can all be reversed now”.

The Federal Cabinet wants to adopt the mandate for the Federal Armed Forces on Wednesday. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) wants to make a maximum of 600 Bundeswehr soldiers available for this. According to dpa information, she said this on Monday in the briefing of the Bundestag group leaders. This is to adopt the mandate in a special session in a week’s time. The FDP group expects a government statement from the chancellor, chairman Christian Lindner said. A special EU summit is also needed.