First evacuation machine: only seven passengers on board | free press

Dramatic start of the evacuation mission of the German armed forces in Afghanistan. The first people are flown out, accompanied by a firefight at the airport. But there are only a few.

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the dangerous situation at Kabul Airport, the Bundeswehr’s first evacuation machine was able to fly only seven people out of the Afghan capital on Monday.

“Due to the chaotic conditions at the airport and regular firefights at the access point, it was not guaranteed last night that other German citizens and other people to be evacuated would gain access to the airport even without protection from the Bundeswehr,” the spokesman said. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Tuesday.

The Airbus A400M is officially designed for 114 passengers. However, it is said that during the evacuation operation, up to 150 people could be transported with him.

Access for people who were in the civilian part of the airport was “not made possible by the partners who exercise security responsibility at the airport,” the spokesperson said. The plane also had to leave the airport after a short time.

«Due to the extremely dangerous situation on the access roads to the airport, especially in the evening and at night, it would have been an unbearable risk to the life and limbs of the people on the spot to call the people to be evacuated to the airport before they were granted landing permits and before access was secured by the armed forces.”

Only with this first machine could the Bundeswehr bring the paratroopers of the Rapid Forces Division, which had been specially trained for evacuation operations, to Kabul. “With the support of the Bundeswehr troops who have now arrived in Kabul, we are working hard to make this possible for the first evacuation groups in the coming hours,” the spokesman said.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said in the morning on ARD that the flight had taken place under extremely difficult conditions. “We have a very confusing, dangerous, complex situation at the airport, mainly because of the crowds,” said the CDU politician.