First Ebola case in Ivory Coast since 1994 | free press

The West African state of Côte d’Ivoire has recorded the first case of the life-threatening Ebola disease in more than a quarter of a century. This is reported by the World Health Organization.

Abidjan (dpa) – In the West African state of Côte d’Ivoire, the first case of the life-threatening Ebola disease has been recorded in more than a quarter of a century. The World Health Organization reported this on Twitter.

The patient entered the country from Guinea by land, arriving in the economic metropolis of Abidjan on August 12. The person concerned was taken to a hospital with a fever and is being treated there. This is the first Ebola case in Ivory Coast since 1994. An Ebola infection usually leads to a high fever and internal bleeding.

The WHO further tweeted that there was no evidence linking the case to a previous outbreak in neighboring Guinea. On June 19, Guinea announced it was Ebola-free. According to the WHO, a total of twelve people have demonstrably died from the Ebola virus since February 14. Containing the outbreak was made more difficult by the simultaneous fight against the coronavirus.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti tweeted that the government of Côte d’Ivoire is being supported. A team of WHO experts will arrive shortly to help track and handle contacts.

An outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 infected 28,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and killed more than 11,000. In eastern Congo, an outbreak was declared dead in June 2020 after nearly two years. Ivory Coast, with about 25 million inhabitants, was a French colony until 1960.