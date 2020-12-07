First corona vaccinations for risk groups and staff | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – At the start of corona vaccinations in Germany, it is expected that older people over 80, nursing home residents and certain staff with a high risk of infection will be the first to get a chance.

In total, there are about 8.6 million people, according to a draft by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) Monday. Countries and medical associations can now comment on that – because of the special urgency until next Thursday. The reason for setting priorities is that only small amounts of vaccine are expected at the possible start of vaccinations at the beginning of the new year.

Stiko, which is part of the federal government’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), suggests that vaccinations should initially be offered to groups of people at particularly high risk of serious or fatal disease progression – as well as groups particularly exposed to it. work or who are in close contact with risk groups. Specifically, the recommendation mentions residents of retirement and nursing homes and people over 80 years of age.

In addition, personnel at particularly high risk of exposure in medical settings such as emergency rooms and in the care of corona patients are mentioned, as well as personnel in medical facilities who are in close contact with risk groups in the treatment of blood cancer and transplantation medicine. Nursing staff in outpatient and inpatient care for the elderly and other employees in retirement and nursing homes who have contact with residents are also mentioned.

The Bundestag had defined a framework for the priority of particularly threatened groups in a recently passed law. It is the basis for Niko’s planned recommendation, which will not be made until the first vaccine is approved in Germany. The vaccination priorities should then ultimately be determined by a federal health ministry ordinance, due in December.

According to the Stiko design, after the first group with “very high” priority, further groups with special risks should be prioritized. About 6.7 million people will have “high” priority, including seniors between the ages of 75 and 80, as well as people with dementia or mental disabilities in institutions and staff working there. The consequences should then be about 5.5 million people with ‘moderate’ priority – for example, elderly people between 70 and 75, people at increased risk of disease and their closest contacts, people in asylum seekers and homeless shelters, close contacts of pregnant women, staff with a moderate risk of infection in medical facilities and clinics as well as health department personnel.

According to the draft, approximately 6.9 million people with “higher” priority should follow, including people between 65 and 70, teachers and educators, as well as people with precarious working or living conditions such as seasonal workers, employees in distribution centers or in the meat processing industry. The next level is 9 million people with a “slightly increased” priority, for example people aged 60 to 65, personnel in “key positions” in state and federal governments, employees in the retail sector and in “critical infrastructure” such as the fire service, the armed forces, the police and the public. Local public transport and waste management.

All other people under the age of 65 have a “low” vaccination priority, which equates to about 45 million. “In the medium term, the goal is to provide all people with equal access to a vaccination against Covid-19,” the draft said. The recommendation should be updated in the future after the availability of more vaccines; target groups can also be customized.

“Aging is the independent factor that carries by far the greatest increase in risk,” the recommendation said. In comparison, previous illnesses and pregnancy played a minor role. In a study of Covid-19 hospitalized patients, the mortality rate among people aged 50 to 59 was 2.6 times higher than that of those under 50. Between 60 and 69 it was 5 times higher, for 70 to 59 years. 79-year-olds 8.5 times higher.

Criticism came from the German Foundation for Patient Protection. To put more than eight million people seemingly equal in priority to number one could not work, said board member Eugen Brysch of the German news agency. “That is why people who need care and the seriously ill must first be given the opportunity to receive a vaccination. Only then will it be the turn of people working in the medical and nursing sector. The third place is to place the systemically important professions. “