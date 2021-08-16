First Bundeswehr machine landed in Kabul for evacuation | free press

It was a little odyssey until the first military plane landed in Kabul for its evacuation mission. Chaotic conditions at the airport prevented the operation for hours.

Kabul/Berlin (dpa) – The Bundeswehr’s first military plane for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan has landed under difficult conditions at Kabul airport after hours of delay.

The A400M machine previously circled for five hours above the airport, which was temporarily blocked due to chaotic conditions on the runway, the German news agency learned from military circles. The gas wouldn’t have lasted much longer, they said. Another Bundeswehr transport plane had to abort the approach to Kabul earlier and fly to Tashkent in Uzbekistan to refuel.

Via Tashkent to Germany

The two planes will initially fly German citizens and Afghan local employees who previously worked for the Bundeswehr or federal ministries to Tashkent. From the hub there, charter aircraft will then travel on to Germany. The two A400Ms had started in the morning from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony towards Kabul and landed in Baku in Azerbaijan.

The machine, which has now landed in Kabul, carried paratroopers from the Rapid Forces Division, who are now tasked with helping American soldiers restore order to the airport and ensure a safe evacuation.

Dramatic scenes at Kabul . airport

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the airport on Monday after the takeover of Kabul by the militant Islamist Taliban. Desperate people tried to get on flights, as videos and photos on social media showed. They ran onto the tarmac, climbed, among other things, turntable ladders to board an airplane. As a result, air traffic was temporarily halted.

A third German A400M, which is equipped for medical transport, and an Airbus A310 MRTT took off from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony for Tashkent on Monday. The Uzbek capital is to become the hub for evacuation operations.