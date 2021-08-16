First Bundeswehr machine flies people from Afghanistan | free press

The Bundeswehr rescue mission begins hesitantly. Chaos at Kabul airport prevented the evacuation from starting for hours. An airplane can land at night.

Kabul/Berlin (dpa) – The first Bundeswehr aircraft has started its evacuation mission in Afghanistan under difficult conditions at Kabul Airport. After hours of delay and waiting in the air, the A400M landed there on Tuesday evening.

The machine dropped paratroopers who had to secure the rescue operation, took people on board and quickly started again. “With those to be protected, the machine is now on its way to Tashkent/Uzbekistan,” the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Via Tashkent to Germany

The A400M machine previously circled over the airport for five hours, which was temporarily closed due to chaotic conditions on the tarmac. The gas wouldn’t have lasted much longer, they said. Another Bundeswehr transport plane had to abort the approach to Kabul earlier and fly to Tashkent to refuel.

The two planes are intended to bring German nationals and Afghan local employees who worked for the Bundeswehr or federal ministries to Uzbekistan. Charter aircraft will then travel from the Tashkent hub to Germany. The two A400Ms had started in the morning from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony towards Kabul and landed in Baku in Azerbaijan.

Restore order

The Rapid Forces Division paratroopers, who have been dropped in Kabul, must now help American soldiers restore order at the airport and ensure a safe evacuation.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the airport on Monday after the takeover of Kabul by the militant Islamist Taliban. Desperate people tried to get on flights, as videos and photos on social media showed. They ran onto the tarmac, climbed, among other things, turntable ladders to board an airplane. As a result, air traffic was temporarily halted.

A third German A400M, which is equipped for medical transport, and an Airbus A310 MRTT took off from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony for Tashkent on Monday.