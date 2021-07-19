First basic pension notifications sent | free press

The first notifications to new retirees are already on their way by post. For example, the sending of the first pension messages with announcements about the basic pension supplement has officially started.

Berlin (dpa) – More than six months after the official start of the basic pension, the first pensioners in Germany receive their basic pension.

The dispatch of the first pension announcements with announcements about the basic pension surcharge has started, the German pension insurance company in Berlin announced.

An enormous lead time was required to check who receives a basic pension according to the legal requirements. Among other things, a new data highway was built between pension insurance and the tax authorities. Because the payment of the basic pension is preceded by an income test. According to the pension insurance, the contract has started as planned. No one has to submit an application – everything is done automatically.

Retirement notices have now been sent for the first time to new retirees with information on whether and for what amount they will receive a basic pension. The premium is paid to people who have earned little over the years. Anyone who already receives a pension and hopes that the basic pension will improve his income will have to be patient for a while.

In total, the pension insurance this year will check seven to eight million pensioners whether they receive the premium. By the end of 2022, all 26 million pensions must be checked. Payments are made retroactively from 1 January. At that time, the supplement to retirement pension, pension due to reduced earning capacity or pension due to death was introduced. The basic pension was introduced by the Union and the SPD after a long dispute.