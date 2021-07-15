Firewall as a Service Market Global Industry Analysis,Size,Share,Growth,Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028

Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) is a cloud-based service that delivers firewall solutions. It represents a new and innovative way of delivering network security capabilities as a cloud service. Many businesses have deployed next generation firewalls in accordance to reduce security software costs. In addition, many other factors differ between physical and virtual firewall services, such as deployed cloud or in on-premises, hence many businesses prefer cloud-based firewall. Distributed locations require dedicated firewall solutions that have to be scaled and enhanced to accommodate business growth. Compared to traditional firewalls, FWaaS improves scalability, provides a unified security policy, enhances visibility, and streamlines management.

Rise in need to safeguard enterprise network against unprecedented and unauthorized strikes, coupled with growth in need to centralize policy management and simplify installation for distributed enterprise networks are major factors that drive the firewall-as-a-service market growth. Moreover, businesses are inclining toward FWaaS to eliminate the upfront investment cost on physical security solutions. Some other factors that influence the market growth include rise in need for rapid upgradation and alteration to firewall protocols, owing to rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, coupled with proliferation of next generation firewall , owing to its ability to seamless scale and reduce operational cost. However, limited technical expertise for handling advance firewall mechanism can hamper growth of the market. Contrarily, higher demand for cloud-based firewalls among SMEs and high demand for FWaaS offerings in the BFSI sector are opportunistic factors for the global firewall-as-a-service market.

To offer businesses with protections against sophisticated threats, need for advance security framework to deploy multiple firewall appliances is a necessity. These appliances can include an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), content-filtering systems, and threat prevention applications. Networks that utilize more security capabilities can burden organizations with additional cost for management, monitoring, and maintenance as a supplement to purchase and set up of an equipment or service, or support. Thus, adoption of FWaaS help to reduce investment costs and boost the firewall-as-a-service market growth.Firewall-as-a-service helps in reducing these complexities and unifying security administration at a great cost reduction. If a firm acquires next generation firewall technology that is run by IT professionals on a monthly subscription basis, there is a lack of capital investments regarding equipment and costs linked to this kind of security. According to a study carried out by Secure Data, a company with 500 workers, firewall can reduce its expenses by 37% and save an average of $139,000 per year.

