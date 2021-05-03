Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027 Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market is projected to see demand growth of 24.90% by 2027

The increasing adoption of centralized policy management and simplified installation, rising need to fortify the enterprises network against unauthorised and unprecedented strikes, rising usages of the services due to seamless scalability and reduced operational cost, reduction of upfront investment cost are some of the important and impactful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the firewall as a service (Fwaas) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In the projected timeframe from 2020 to 2027, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market is projected to see demand growth of 24.90%. Data Bridge Market Research study on the demand for firewall as a service (Fwaas) offers observations and insights into the various factors that are projected to prevail during the forecast period, while at the same time presenting their effect on market development.

With the wide ranging Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the firewall as a service (Fwaas) market report are Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Cato Networks; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Cisco; Forcepoint; Fortinet, Inc.; Spitfire Technology Group; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Tufin; Skybox Security, Inc.; AlgoSec; FireMon, LLC.; FireEye, Inc.; F5, Inc.; Vocus Group; Sprout Technologies Limited; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Segmentation : Global Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market

Firewall as a service (Fwaas) market on the basis of service type has been segmented as traffic monitoring and control, compliance and audit management, reporting and log management, automation and orchestration, security management, managed services, professional services, and others.

Based on service model, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

On the basis of deployment model, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organization size, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

Firewall as a service (Fwaas) has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and E-commerce, telecommunication, and IT and ITes, and others.

Based on product, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into firewalls, and management software/tools. Firewalls have been further segmented into proxy servers, stateful inspection firewall, unified threat management (UTM), and next-generation firewall (NGFW). Management software/tools have been further segmented into auditing and compliance, cloud security, connectivity management, automation, backup and recovery.

Country Level Analysis

The Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market.

