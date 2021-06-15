Firestop Cable Transit System Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2029

Firestop Cable Transit System: Market Outlook

Firestop cable transit system is a mechanical pipe and cable sealing system used to protect or seal off cables from fire, water, smoke and blast pressures at the entry/through points in building walls and floors. Firestop cable transit systems protect the building or equipment infrastructure by preventing the spread of possible fire and gas leaks.

These systems usually contain modules, seals/plug seals enclosed in a structural frame or sleeve along with few other accessories like wedge puller, anchor plates, wedge compression kits and module squeezers. Hazardous environments and operations that are prone to fire accidents have high demand for firestop cable transit systems. Hence, applications like oil & gas, chemical plants, refineries, offshore platforms, wind farms, solar farms and marine widely use firestop cable transit systems.

Measures for preserving human life and the need to avoid accidents at workplace are the biggest factors impacting the firestop cable transit system market.

