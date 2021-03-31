Firefighting Foam Market Vast Revenue of USD 867.7 million by 2028 with Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, ALTANA AG, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Addivant

The firefighting foam market is estimated at USD 701.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 867.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of +3% from 2021 to 2028.

Firefighting foam is a mass of small air-filled bubbles, which is characterized by lower density as compared to water, oil, and gasoline. Firefighting foam mainly consists of three major ingredients, which include water, foam concentrate, and air. When mixed in the correct proportions, these ingredients form a homogeneous foam blanket. Firefighting foam plays a key role as it cools the fire and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen, resulting in suppression of the combustion. Currently, firefighting foam has replaced conventional fire extinguishing agents such as dry chemicals, water, and carbon dioxide.

Top vendors of Firefighting Foam Market:

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Solvay SA (Belgium), ALTANA AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Addivant (U.S.).

Firefighting foam Market, by Type:

Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

Protein foam (PF)

Synthetic detergent foam (Medium and High expansion)

Others

Firefighting foam Market, by End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Petroleum & petrochemical

Ship & shipyard

Warehouse

Airport

Others

