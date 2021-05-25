Firefighting Camera Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Firefighting Camera Market – Introduction

Firefighting Camera is basically a type of thermal graphic camera which enable firefighters to see areas of smoke, darkness, or heat-permeable barriers. These cameras are designed using heat and water resistant technologies ruggedized to bear the dangers of fire ground operations.

Firefighting Camera Market- Competitive Landscape

3M Scott Fire & Safety announced to launch a new version of 3M Scott Sight. The new 3M Scott Sight offers pro package feature set with advanced features such as hot and cold tracking and automatic video recording. Additionally, the product also has features including automatic shut off function and improved battery life when not in service.

FLIR® Systems, Inc. launched FLIR K1 handheld thermal imaging camera, an affordable firefighter camera for fire investigators. This camera provides facility to detect heat and offers visibility through smoke and darkness to improve situational awareness for use in investigative work, wild land fire control, structure damage evaluation, and search and rescue missions.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Fire Department issued 1,000 firefighting camera to all on-duty firefighters. Initially, the department used to carry only one large firefighting device on each apparatus. But After this step, each firefighter will have their personal firefighting camera, when they are on-duty.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

FLIR® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR® Systems, Inc. is located in United States. The company is specialized in designing, manufacturing, and marketing sensing technologies that enhance perception and awareness. The company offers thermal imaging solution, advanced threat detection systems, visible-light imaging, measurement and diagnostic, and video analytics.

Rosenbauer Group

Established in 1866, Rosenbauer Group is located in the Linz, Austria. The company is one of the leading manufacturer of fire-fighting equipment and fire service vehicles. The company serves more than 100 countries with their wide range of products and custom firefighting services.

Avon Protection

Established in 1980, Avon Protection is located in United Kingdom. The company offers a wide range of hand held firefighting cameras from under the brand name argus. These cameras are manufactures in it’s headquarter located in the U.K. where they have to undergo strictest quality processes.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Firefighting Camera Market Dynamics

Rise in Adoption of Thermal Technology Driving Demand for Firefighting Camera

The firefighting camera market has witnessed immense growth since last two decades and is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming year. One of the major factor driving the growth of the global market is the rising adoption of thermal technology among different industry verticals. The firefighting camera is integrated with thermal technology, designed to employ with multiple applications such as wild life investigation, hunting, fishing, photography, detection, and many others.

Moreover, consumer awareness towards safe driving, government regulations regarding automotive safety systems or vehicle driving is expected to spur the growth of the global firefighting market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Techniques to Enter Developing Firefighting Camera Market

Manufacturers in the firefighting camera market are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to find new and innovative techniques to develop firefighting camera. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering highly-efficient and reliable firefighting camera to achieve technological competence.

The firefighting camera market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers, especially in the developing regions. Moreover, with the increasing number of manufacturers, product differentiation has become vital to gain competitive edge in the firefighting camera market.

Get More PR by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-of-veganism-and-the-heightening-pet-adoption-trends-will-paint-a-positive-picture-of-growth-for-the-pet-dietary-supplement-market-says-tmr-301283164.html

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207,

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com