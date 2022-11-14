Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with assault for kicking a shackled prisoner has received the election for sheriff of the county wherein he served.

John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax, received Tuesday’s race to turn out to be Franklin County sheriff, surpassing the 2 write-in candidates, in keeping with the Vermont secretary of state’s workplace.

Grismore was the one candidate on the poll after profitable each the Republican and Democratic nominations within the Aug. 9 major. However he was suspended after which fired after a video displaying Grismore kicking a prisoner on Aug. 7 was publicized the day after the first.

The county Republican and Democratic events then threw their assist behind the write-in candidacy of Sheriff’s division Lt. Mark Lauer, a 27-year Vermont State Police veteran who has been on the division for almost a decade.

Grismore mentioned Monday he appreciates that “voters have been afforded a possibility to grasp the info and circumstances.” He contends that the details about his suspension, which he referred to as a personnel matter, and the video have been “leaked” with out context. He additionally has maintained that he used the minimal quantity of pressure vital to stop the prisoner from spitting on him and different deputies.

“I feel lots of people might see that this certain felt like a political ploy to undermine a marketing campaign,” he mentioned in a cellphone interview.

In August, present Sheriff Roger Langevin referred to as Grismore’s actions “egregious” and mentioned he had been notified by deputies. He referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Lawyer’s Workplace, which requested a state police evaluation.

Final month, Grismore pleaded not responsible to easy assault and mentioned Monday that he’s assured he will likely be acquitted.

Lauer mentioned Monday that it was troublesome race as a write-in candidate. “I had nearly three months to do my campaigning and attempt to get my identify on the market,” he mentioned. “It was a troublesome scenario to be in.”