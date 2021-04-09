Fire Resistant Glass Market 2021-2026; Industry Growth, Size, Share, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fire Resistant Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fire resistant glass market reached a value of around US$ 4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

A fire-resistant glass is a type of specialized glass designed to provide protection against fire. It also helps to minimize smoke and limit heat transfer. This glass consists of a single- or multi-laminated intumescent layer that expands and transforms into a rigid and opaque shield upon heat interaction. Fire-resistant glass can be classified into integrity (E), insulation (EI), radiation control (EW), polished wired, and ceramic and gel-based glass. It offers high impact safety, shatter resistance, sound reduction, and wide design potential. On account of these benefits, fire-resistant glass finds extensive applications across the marine, construction, and defense sectors.

Rapid urbanization and increasing modern construction projects across the globe are some of the major factors driving the fire resistant glass market. In line with this, significant expansion in the automotive industry is further driving the market growth as it utilizes fire-resistant glass in windows, windshields and interior glasses. Moreover, a substantial rise in the instances of fire breakouts have prompted governments of several nations to mandate the installation of fire-resistant glass as a building safety protocol. This factor is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Fire Resistant Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the fire resistant glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGC Inc.

Pyroguard Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung

Promat International NV (Etex Group)

Compagnie De Saint Gobain S.A.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd. (Malcolm, Ogilvie & Co. Ltd. Group)

Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions (O’Keeffe’s Inc.)

Technical Glass Products Inc. (Allegion Plc)

The report has segmented the global fire resistant glass market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Wired

Ceramic

Laminated

Tempered

Gel Filled

Breakup by Application:

Building and Construction Residential Construction Commercial Construction

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

