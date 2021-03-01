Fire-rated Doors Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast 2020 -2027 | by Mechanism, Material

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fire Rated Doors Market by Mechanism, Material, and EndUser: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global fire rated doors market size is expected to reach $60.1 billion in 2027 from $42.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The metal segment holds major global fire-rated doors market share in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the study period.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6889

The global fire-rated doors market is anticipated to grow owing to surge in population and urbanization. In addition, increase in consumer awareness towardfire safety and rise indemand for commercial and non-residential areas are anticipated to cater to the growth of the fire-rated doors market. An increase in stringent building safety regulations by different governments is expected to drive the growth of the fire-rated doors market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propelsthe global fire-rated doors market growth. Moreover, increasein urbanization and industrialization in countries suchas India, China, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. Nevertheless, key playersare facing falling price pressure due to rise in competition, this in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth.

Rise in construction activities and increase in demand for robust doors in non-residential spaces fuel the growthof the global fire-rated doors industry. Fire-rated doors are made of materials such as wood, metal, glass, and others. Steel fire doors are robustin nature, superior aesthetic, durable, easily customizable, and provide increased precision. These properties boost the growth of the market. Currently, key players are focusing on introducing durable and efficient fire-rated doors.

For instance, Technocrats Security System Private Limited based in India, deals fire-rated doors that are efficient and highly durable.The metal segment accounted for the major share market, owing to the high fire resistance capacity, good aesthetic appearance, and robustness.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6889

The factors such as increase in awareness of building safety and avoidance of property damage in case of fire are expected to boost the growth of the fire-rated doors market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in spending on commercial and residential buildings with construction development is projected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, stringent government regulations toward building safety boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, growth in population and rise in demand for residential and commercial applications armed with stringent building safety regulations are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for conventional door replacement will boost the growth of the fire-rated doors in the residential sectors.

Key Segments

The global fire-rated doors market is segmented into mechanism, material, enduser, and region. By mechanism, the market is categorized into swinging fire doors, sliding fire doors, folding fire doors, and others. Depending on material, it is segregated into wood, metal, glass, and others. On the basis of enduser, it is differentiated into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the report includeAgta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6889

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.