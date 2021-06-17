Fire-rated Doors Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Mechanism, Material An increase in demand for fire-rated doors from various residential and commercial sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fire Rated Doors Market by Mechanism, Material, and EndUser: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global fire rated doors market size is expected to reach $60.1 billion in 2027 from $42.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global fire-rated doors market is anticipated to grow owing to surge in population and urbanization. In addition, increase in consumer awareness towardfire safety and rise indemand for commercial and non-residential areas are anticipated to cater to the growth of the fire-rated doors market. An increase in stringent building safety regulations by different governments is expected to drive the growth of the fire-rated doors market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propelsthe global fire-rated doors market growth. Moreover, increasein urbanization and industrialization in countries suchas India, China, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. Nevertheless, key playersare facing falling price pressure due to rise in competition, this in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the report includeAgta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Mechanims

Swinging Fire Doors

Sliding Fire Doors

Folding Fire Doors

Others

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Others

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

