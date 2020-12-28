Fire Pump Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2026

“

According to Our Research analysis, as essential equipment related to firefighting market, the global fire pump industry is directly affected by the status and progress of firefighting demand. Worldwide, the market size of fire pump was estimated at about 1284 million USD at 2016, with about 266 thousand units of fire pumps sold used on fire pump. The market is forecasted to reach about 1545 million USD by the end of 2022, based on revenue of related manufacturers.

A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system's water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market.

The Fire Pump can be used for Industry, Commercial, Field Emergency and others. The most proportion of was Commercial application, and the consumption proportion was about 45% in 2016.

Currently, North America was the largest production region of fire pump based on revenue; in 2016, North America held about 33% revenue share of global fire pump. It was followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 32% and 15% of the global total industry.

Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services.

The World Market Report Fire Pump included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Fire Pump market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Pentair

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

Rosenbauer

IDEX

Ebara

Waterous

ITT

KSB

WILO

Darley

SHIBAURA

Shanghai Kaiquan

Panda Group

LIANCHENG Group

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

EAST PUMP

ZHONGQUAN Pump

GeXin Pump

The Important Types of this industry are:

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

Others

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

The Fire Pump market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Fire Pump has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Fire Pump market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Fire Pump-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Fire Pump market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Fire Pump Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

