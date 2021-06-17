Fire Protection Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunities The COVID 19 outbreak has affected the growth of the fire protection systems industry owing to the lockdown measure in different countries and delay in manufacturing and production of fire suppression products such as fire extinguisher, fire sprinkler, and others.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fire Protection Systems Market by Product Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global fire protection systems market size was valued at $96.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $131.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/772

North America generated the highest revenue in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. In addition, increase in fire casualty rate, property damage, and rise in public safety concerns in the developing countries such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia during fire accidents is expected to propel the fire protection systems industry growth.

Moreover, the market development is majorly influenced by growth of the commercial sector and increase in expenditure on construction buildings. However, fluctuating raw material prices hamper the fire protection systems market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future, due to intense competition by the market players.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has affected the demand for new fire protection systems in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the fire protection systems market growth throughout the year. The demand for fire protection products and equipment has drastically declined in the developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and China, thereby halting the production of new fire protection products. Furthermore, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in installation of new fire protection systems across the globe.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/772

Key Players

The key players profiled in the fire protection systems market report include Gentex Corporation, Halma Plc, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax Viking GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Securiton AG, Siemens AG, and Raytheon Technologies.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Fire Detection

Fire Response

Fire Suppression

Fire Analysis

By Type

Active Fire Protection Systems

Passive Fire Protection Systems

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Governmental

Institutional

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/772

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.