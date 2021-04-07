Fire Extinguishers Market by Product Type, Portability, End User and Future Analysis

The fire extinguishers market is projected to grow from $4,487.0 million in 2017 to $6,452.3 million by 2023, at a 6.2% CAGR during forecast period.

This was because of the several beneficial traits of these fire extinguishers such as their ability to be immediately taken to the accident spot during emergencies. The sales of these extinguishers are predicted to rise steeply in the upcoming years. Fire extinguishers are extensively used in residential, commercial, industrial, and transport applications. Out of these, the usage of these devices was found to be the highest in industrial applications in the past years.

Moreover, the utilization of fire extinguishers is predicted to surge sharply in industrial applications in the coming years, on account of their growing requirement in new industrial establishments in developing countries such as Brazil, China, and India. Geographically, the sales of fire extinguishers were observed to be the highest in North America in the past. In the coming years, the demand for fire extinguishers would rise steeply in North America, due to the rapid construction of buildings in the U.S.

Thus, with the awareness on fire safety increasing in developing countries, safety regulations will be made stricter, because of which the demand for extinguishers will also go up.

FIRE EXTINGUISHERS MARKET

By Product Type

Dry Chemical and Dry Powder Carbon Dioxide Foam Based Water Based Clean Agent



By Portability

Portable Trolley Mounted



By End User