Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Fire Emblem Engage is confirmed for an early 2023 release on the Nintendo Switch (Image via Nintendo)
Gaming 

Fire Emblem Engage announced during Nintendo Direct

Rupali Gupta

Fire Emblem Engage was officially revealed during September 2022’s Nintendo Direct, proving many of the recent leaks and rumors to be true.

Set to be released on January 20, 2023, the game will bring back some classic characters from the franchise’s history to help save the land from evil once again. This will come through the power of the Engage Emblem.

Fire Emblem Engage will bring classic characters back in a fresh way

Fire Emblem Engage tells the tale of a land known as Elios – four lands, that surround their holy land. It was once besieged by the evil Fel Dragon, and the people of Elios called upon the heroes of other worlds – known as Emblems – to help them in their fight.

Now, a thousand years later, the prison of the Fel Dragon has started to weaken, and a hero wakes to heed the call. Fire Emblem fans got to see an excellent cutscene showing heated battles, with both new and familiar Fire Emblem characters in it.

Several new characters were revealed during this new trailer. The new enemy, the Corrupted, were shown battling against Elios’ heroes.

The blue and red-haired protagonist, named Alear, has been asleep for a thousand years after the Fel Dragon was defeated in a legendary battle. The artwork for the trailer also shows that the character can be male or female.

  • Alear: A Divine Dragon, who has awakened to battle the Corrupted
  • Vander: A white-haired Paladin/Cavalry unit, mounted and wielding an axe
  • Etie: A young archer, wielding an iron bow
  • Framme: A ninja/martial artist clad in red plaid
  • Louis: A heavy armored soldier wielding an iron lance
  • Chloe: A Pegasus Knight, wielding a slim lance

Fire Emblem Engage will continue the rich tradition of turn-based strategy the series has been known for, but with a fun and new twist. Through the Engage Emblem, Alear will be able to summon Emblems to aid him in battle.

Alear can equip a series of Emblem Rings, which will allow the protagonist to summon particular characters into battle. In the trailer, they are shown to be in possession of both Marth and Sigurd’s rings.

When used in battle, they team up together to strike as one, dealing more damage than normal. It also appears that Alear can fuse with these characters, forming into one with Marth during the trailer, drastically altering the appearance of their blade and armor.

Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos! Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story. #FireEmblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! https://t.co/qQ8MMAH8Od

The same went for Sigurd’s ring, putting Alear on horseback with a powerful lance, Ridersbane. Fire Emblem Engage will feature a number of classic characters from the franchise, but it doesn’t seem like Alear is the only pairing.

Celine & Celica were shown to be partnered, wielding the mighty Ragnarok spell. However, there is going to be a bit of a wait. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems’ Fire Emblem Engage is coming, but not until January 20, 2023. They also teased a Collector’s Edition that will have collectible physical items, though more information will be had later.

