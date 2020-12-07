Fire Door Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

The study on the ‘Fire Door market’ by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Fire Door market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

This Fire Door Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.

Fire Door Market is valued at USD 10.66 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Increasing development of the construction industry, growing awareness on building safety and initiatives to minimize property damage in case of fire are key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global fire door market.

Fire Door sometimes referred to as a fire protection rating for closures. It has a unique construction using various materials such as glass, aluminum, steel, gypsum, etc. Fire door is a safety door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system which reduce the spread of fire and smoke among separate compartments of a structure and also used to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship. There are various types of fire door used in construction industry such as hinged fire door, double action fire door, sliding fire door, fabric fire doors/curtains and flush glazed fire door which are also used in in residential and nonresidential buildings.

Fire door market report is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use, application and by regional & country level. Based upon material, fire door market is classified into glass, steel, gypsum, timber, aluminum and vermiculate boards. On the basis of timber, fire door market is sub-classified into solid wood door, particle board core door, block board core door and structural composite lumber core door. Based upon product, fire door market is classified into hinged fire door, double action fire door, sliding fire door, fabric fire doors/curtains, and flush glazed fire door. Based upon end use, fire door market is classified into internal use and external use. Based upon application, fire door market is classified into residential, commercial and others.

The regions covered in this fire door market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of fire door is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Fire Door Market Reports-

Chinsun

Howden Joinery

ASSA ABLOY

Buyang

Dali

Meixin

Vista

Rapp Marine

Wonly Group

Hueck

HORMANN

Jia Hui Doors

Saintgeneral

Simto

Sanwa

Chuntian Group

Schuco

NINZ

WANJIA

FUSIM

Republic Doors and Frames

UK Fire Doors Taotao

Zhucheng Group

Teckntrup

Others.

Fire Door Market Dynamics –

Increasing development of the construction industry, growing awareness on building safety and initiatives to minimize property damage in case of fire are key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global fire door market. According to statistics there was, 2% increases (USD44 billion) in U.S. healthcare construction spending in 2019. Moreover, rise in investment in the global construction sector, specifically in the residential and commercial sector, growing population and urbanization, these factors will increases the market growth in forecast period. According to the Our World in Data, more than 4 billion people live in urban areas across the globe. However, high installation cost and high maintenance will hamper the development of fire door market. However, innovative technology in domestic sectors regarding fire safety and the increasing investment in research and development are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of fire door market in forcast peried.

Fire Door Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the fire door market with the highest share in forcaste peried due to rising awareness among the people about fire safety, rapid economic recovery, growth in population & urbanization and increase in government efforts to enhance residential & public infrastructure with stringent building safety regulations. These factors are expected to contribute to the regional growth in the forecast period. UN estimates that 54 percent of people in the world lived in urban areas in 2016 and United Nation projected that 68 % of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in construction industries, minimize labor cost for production and availability of effective infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India. These are the major factors increase the growth of markets in forecast period. Further, increasing IT sectors and manufacturing industries, increasing consumer preferences for precaution and safety products in the region will drive the fire door market growth in forcast peried

