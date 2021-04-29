Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market Growing Demand Rapidly 2021 With Major Players 3M Company ORAFOL Europe GmbH Arlon Graphics, LLC Nitto Denko Corporation Brady Corporation

Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market: Market Overview

The fire barrier wrap stick is a type of protection tape which is used to separate a specific area during a fire break out to keep surrounding people away from fire risks such as suffocation due to fire’s smoke, structural damage, etc. Fire barrier wrap sticks have specific designed features like they have bold printed text with bright background. There are numerous types of specifications in the colour of fire barrier wrap sticks. These sticks are shiny on the outer side and that provide specific degree of reflection. Fire barrier wrap sticks have many end use industries like automotive, electronics, construction, etc. There are some fixed rules regarding material and colour of fire barrier wrap sticks. For example, red or white colours are compulsorily used for fire protection. Fire barrier wrap sticks are able to bare high temperatures while being effective in application. These sticks are also popularly known as self-adhesive sticks. The choice of adhesives and backing materials of the sticks play an important part in benefits of fire barrier wrap sticks whenever it comes in contact with high temperature applications.

Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing industrial market and industries like building and construction the demand of fire barrier wrap sticks market is escalating rapidly. Sadly, rising number of fire breakout incidents is contributing in the increased demand for fire barrier wrap sticks. Additionally, fire barrier wrap sticks market growth is enhanced rapidly because of the rising awareness of the employee’s safety in all the industries. Moreover, fire barrier wrap sticks are economic which has uplifted the market. In addition to this, the material polyvinyl film which is used for fire barrier wrap sticks are durable as well as strong which is the one more factor in driving the market.

Besides, the developments of alternative options to fire barrier wrap sticks such as construction tapes and law enforcement tapes may absorb market share of fire barrier wrap sticks market in the forecasted period. Fore protection systems are implemented on a high volume sites which is another factor which hampering the growth of the fire barrier wrap sticks market.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to nearly about 100 countries all over the world. This pandemic has started to show major impacts on fire barrier wrap sticks market. COVID-19 pandemic impacted badly on the construction and other similar industries. This resulted into major impact on the growth of fire barrier wrap sticks market worldwide.

Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material used, global fire barrier wrap sticks market can be segmented as:

Polyvinyl

Polypropylene

Low density polyethylene

Nylon

Others

On the basis of thickness, global fire barrier wrap sticks market can be segmented as:

Below 100 microns

100-150 microns

Above 150 microns

On the basis of roll length, global fire barrier wrap sticks market can be segmented as:

Below 50 m

50-100 m

Above 100 m

On the basis of reflecting technology, global fire barrier wrap sticks market can be segmented as:

Prismatic

Glass bead reflection

Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America has higher demand for fire barrier wrap sticks market, owing to higher numbers of fire related accidents in the region. The USFA (U.S. Fire Administration) has reported total loss caused due to fire is in millions. Thus, for the fire barrier wrap stick market North America has become more demanding market. In developing countries, such as India, China, Middle East and African countries have increased massive number of building and construction growth, which has made these regions next high demanding countries in the world. European market already has big construction industry, which has made increased opportunities in European countries.

Fire Barrier Wrap Sticks Market: Key Players

3M Company

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Arlon Graphics, LLC

Nitto Denko Corporation

Brady Corporation

Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited.

Lares International

Advance Tapes International Ltd

Harris Industries, Inc.

Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

