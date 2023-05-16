Fire at Hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, Kills at Least 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — At the very least six individuals have been killed after a hearth erupted in a single day Tuesday in a hostel in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins mentioned.

“It’s an absolute tragedy,” Mr. Hipkins informed reporters at Parliament on Tuesday. “It’s a horrific scenario.”

The reason for the fireplace was not but identified. There can be “a variety of investigations” into the catastrophe, the prime minister mentioned.

The hostel has no sprinklers, and the fireplace alarm didn’t go off robotically, Brendan Neally, a hearth division spokesman, informed Radio New Zealand. New Zealand’s constructing codes require that sprinklers be put into newly constructed buildings, however not older ones.