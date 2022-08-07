Fire at Cuban Oil Facility Leaves Dozens Injured, Hundreds Evacuated
HAVANA — Lightning struck a crude oil storage facility on the northern coast of Cuba, igniting a hearth that on Saturday had left dozens of individuals injured, 17 firefighters lacking and prompted the evacuation of some 600 folks, in line with the authorities.
Photos of the hearth on the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matanzas Province, 60 miles east of Havana, the capital, had been shared by the Cuban Power Ministry on social media and present monumental flames rising from the ability, with plumes of smoke blackening the sky.
Army helicopters had been seen making an attempt to douse the inferno as dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene. Along with the 600 evacuees, some 1,300 folks fled the realm, in line with the workplace of Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.
The hearth started at one oil tank throughout a thunderstorm on Friday night, in line with state information media, and unfold to a second tank early on Saturday morning. That tank was estimated to carry some 52,000 cubic meters of gas oil, or over 13 million gallons.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been no reported deaths however 121 folks had been hospitalized, in line with the president’s workplace. The 17 firefighters reportedly went lacking Saturday morning simply because the second tank exploded round 5 a.m.
Amongst these injured was the Cuban vitality minister, Liván Arronte Cruz, the president’s workplace stated on Twitter.
The bottom, which shops oil for vitality manufacturing, is close to one in all Cuba’s major energy vegetation. Already, the Caribbean island struggles with widespread energy blackouts because of continual gas shortages and an ailing infrastructure in dire want of upkeep.
Whereas the lights are largely stored on within the capital, within the Cuban provinces the place 9 million of the nation’s 11 million folks reside, hourslong energy cuts have turn out to be a grueling a part of each day life in current months. And diesel shortages have motorists ready in line for days.
“It’s a structural downside with Cuba’s electrical energy system, which has been working for over 40 years with no scheduled capital upkeep,” stated Jorge Piñon, an vitality skilled on the College of Texas at Austin. “That places in danger a complete collapse of the system with no brief time period resolution.”
Cuba’s largest protests in many years had been prompted final 12 months partially by energy outages, in addition to an absence of meals and medication within the nation, whose financial system has been exhausting hit by each the pandemic and American sanctions. In Havana, the place smoke from the Matanzas fireplace could possibly be seen on the horizon, residents apprehensive that the blaze might make an already tough scenario even worse.
“It appears actually horrible as a result of the nation goes by means of a gas disaster, an electrical energy disaster,” stated Amanda Hernández, 20, a college scholar. “The explosion goes to make the blackouts even worse.”
Like many residents, Ms. Hernández has needed to get used to common energy outages in current months, typically for hours at a time. With Dengue fever widespread within the capital, she worries that with out electrical energy she gained’t be capable of maintain the disease-spreading mosquitoes at bay.
“We have now ‘solidarity’ blackouts as they put it,” Ms. Hernández stated. “I’m afraid as a result of I’ve a child that wants air and air flow.”
President Díaz-Canel visited the affected space on Saturday together with the nation’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, touring hospitals and assembly with the wounded.
“The daybreak will likely be lengthy and crammed with anguish, because it was final evening,” Mr. Díaz-Canel stated on Twitter. “There isn’t any precedent for a hearth of this magnitude on the Supertanker Base.”
Prior to now, Cuba has shunned improvement help as a matter of nationwide delight. However for the reason that fireplace, there have been calls from state media and authorities officers for worldwide help.
“I deeply admire the messages of solidarity and choices at this tough time,” stated International Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Twitter. “Our overseas coverage is activated to obtain the assistance of pleasant nations.”
Among the many nations lining as much as assist was america, with its embassy in Havana tweeting: “We need to clarify that U.S. legislation authorizes U.S. entities and organizations to supply catastrophe aid and response in Cuba.”