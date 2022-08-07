Fire at Cuban Oil Facility Leaves Dozens Injured, Hundreds Evacuated

HAVANA — Lightning struck a crude oil storage facility on the northern coast of Cuba, igniting a hearth that on Saturday had left dozens of individuals injured, 17 firefighters lacking and prompted the evacuation of some 600 folks, in line with the authorities.

Photos of the hearth on the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matanzas Province, 60 miles east of Havana, the capital, had been shared by the Cuban Power Ministry on social media and present monumental flames rising from the ability, with plumes of smoke blackening the sky.

Army helicopters had been seen making an attempt to douse the inferno as dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene. Along with the 600 evacuees, some 1,300 folks fled the realm, in line with the workplace of Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.