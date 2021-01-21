FinTech Market Growth Opportunities, Competition, Trends And Outlook 2021 – 2030: PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Ant Financial Services Group; Tencent Holdings Ltd

The Global FinTech Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the FinTech market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global FinTech Market: PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Ant Financial Services Group; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; Square, Inc; Envestnet, Inc.

The global FinTech market reached a value of nearly $111,240.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to nearly $158,014.3 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to grow to $191,840.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% and to $325,311.8 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Going forward, the increasing popularity of digital payments, increasing investments in blockchain technology due to its high efficiency in data management, the exponential growth of e-commerce and implications of COVID-19 are expected to drive the market. Concerns regarding the security of consumer data is a major factor that could hinder the growth of the FinTech market in the future.

The FinTech market is segmented by type of service into payments, insurance, fund transfer, wealth management, personal finance, personal loans and others. The insurance market was the largest segment of the FinTech market by type of service, accounting for $54,831.4 million or 49.3% of the total market in 2019. The fund transfer market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The FinTech market is segmented by type of service provider into payment processors, securities brokerages and investment firms, banks, non-banking financial companies and others. The payment processors was the largest segment of the FinTech market by type of service provider, accounting for $46,701.3 million or 42.0% of the total market in 2019 and this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The FinTech market is segmented by technology into mobile commerce and transfers, data analytics, robotic process automation and others. Mobile commerce and transfers was the second largest segment of the FinTech market by technology, accounting for $21,955 million or 19.7% of the total market in 2019. The robotic process automation market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.8%.

North America was the largest region in the FinTech market, accounting for 40.8% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the FinTech market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.6% respectively from 2019-2023.

The FinTech market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 34.81% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Square, Inc., Envestnet, Inc. and others.

The top growth potential in the FinTech market by type of service will arise in the insurance market, which will gain $15,343.3 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the FinTech market by type of service provider will arise in the payment processors market, which will gain $22,163.8 million in global annual sales by 2023.

The top growth potential in the FinTech market by technology will arise in the others market, which will gain $22,727.3 million in global annual sales by 2023. The FinTech market size will gain the most in China at $19,664.4 million.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global FinTech market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global FinTech Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the FinTech Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

