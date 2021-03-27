FinTech Investment Market Thriving US$ 30 Bn in APAC by 2028| Morningstar, Robinhood, Acorns, Gravity Payments, Brex, Varo Money, Blend, KPMG, TrueAccord, Starling Bank, Tandem, Tide, Atom, Dwolla, PayPal, WorldRemit, Braintree

The term Fintech (Financial Technology) refers to software and other modern technologies used by businesses that provide automated and improved financial services. In contrast to traditional banks, FinTech startups operate flexible and fast when it comes to implement new services based on changing demands.

However, for long-term investors with relatively high-risk tolerance, fintech stocks like those mentioned here can be an excellent means of capitalizing on one of the most exciting growth trends in the business world.

India has the highest FinTech adoption rate, attracting $2.7 billion in fintech investment in last year.

Digital payments value of $65 bn in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% till 2023. The overall transaction value in the Indian FinTech market is estimated to jump from approximately $65 bn in 2019 to $140 bn in 2023.

APAC leads the world for fintech investment at almost $30bn. The APAC received the most investment for fintech last year, at 54% of the global figure. The five top markets in APAC for fintech fundraising were named as China, Singapore, India, Australia and Japan, with China taking 46% of the total.

VC investment in fintech globally also increased year-over-year, from $40 billion over 2,834 deals to over $42 billion investment across 2,375 deals. Global investment in cyber security quadrupled – from $500 million in 2019 to over $2 billion in 2020.

The period between 2015 to June 2020 has seen phenomenal growth in new startups. Amid COVID-19, India has seen a 60 per cent increase in FinTech investments to $1467 Mn in H12020 compared to the $919 nm for the same period last year.

Request a sample copy of report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=274

The FinTech Investment Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

Morningstar, Robinhood, Acorns, Gravity Payments, Brex, Varo Money, Blend, TrueAccord, Starling Bank, Tandem, Tide, Atom, Dwolla, PayPal, WorldRemit, Braintree, ZhongAn, Oscar, Wealthfront, Qufenqi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant, Atom Bank, Klarna, OurCrowd, We Cash, H2 Ventures, KPMG

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the FinTech Investment Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. FinTech Investment market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=274

By Technology

Crowdfunding

Online acquiring and mobile wallets

Peer-to-peer lending

Mobile point of sale technologies (MPOS)

Micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) services

Personal finance management or private financial planning

Bitcoin

MobileFirst banking

Others

By Business Model

Alternative credit scoring

Alternative insurance underwriting

Transaction delivery

Peer-to-peer lending

Small ticket loans

Payment gateways

Digital wallets

Asset Management

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. FinTech Investment is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the FinTech Investment opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of FinTech Investment over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of FinTech Investment

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com