FinTech Investment Market Thriving US$ 30 Bn in APAC by 2028| Morningstar, Robinhood, Acorns, Gravity Payments, Brex, Varo Money, Blend, KPMG, TrueAccord, Starling Bank, Tandem, Tide, Atom, Dwolla, PayPal, WorldRemit, Braintree
The term Fintech (Financial Technology) refers to software and other modern technologies used by businesses that provide automated and improved financial services. In contrast to traditional banks, FinTech startups operate flexible and fast when it comes to implement new services based on changing demands.
However, for long-term investors with relatively high-risk tolerance, fintech stocks like those mentioned here can be an excellent means of capitalizing on one of the most exciting growth trends in the business world.
India has the highest FinTech adoption rate, attracting $2.7 billion in fintech investment in last year.
Digital payments value of $65 bn in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% till 2023. The overall transaction value in the Indian FinTech market is estimated to jump from approximately $65 bn in 2019 to $140 bn in 2023.
APAC leads the world for fintech investment at almost $30bn. The APAC received the most investment for fintech last year, at 54% of the global figure. The five top markets in APAC for fintech fundraising were named as China, Singapore, India, Australia and Japan, with China taking 46% of the total.
VC investment in fintech globally also increased year-over-year, from $40 billion over 2,834 deals to over $42 billion investment across 2,375 deals. Global investment in cyber security quadrupled – from $500 million in 2019 to over $2 billion in 2020.
The period between 2015 to June 2020 has seen phenomenal growth in new startups. Amid COVID-19, India has seen a 60 per cent increase in FinTech investments to $1467 Mn in H12020 compared to the $919 nm for the same period last year.
The FinTech Investment Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.
Key Players:
Morningstar, Robinhood, Acorns, Gravity Payments, Brex, Varo Money, Blend, TrueAccord, Starling Bank, Tandem, Tide, Atom, Dwolla, PayPal, WorldRemit, Braintree, ZhongAn, Oscar, Wealthfront, Qufenqi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant, Atom Bank, Klarna, OurCrowd, We Cash, H2 Ventures, KPMG
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the FinTech Investment Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. FinTech Investment market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
By Technology
- Crowdfunding
- Online acquiring and mobile wallets
- Peer-to-peer lending
- Mobile point of sale technologies (MPOS)
- Micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) services
- Personal finance management or private financial planning
- Bitcoin
- MobileFirst banking
- Others
By Business Model
- Alternative credit scoring
- Alternative insurance underwriting
- Transaction delivery
- Peer-to-peer lending
- Small ticket loans
- Payment gateways
- Digital wallets
- Asset Management
By region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. FinTech Investment is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
