FinTech Blockchain Market 2021 Demands to Boost Industry Growth & Revenue | Major Giants – AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, Earthport

Latest added FinTech Blockchain Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, Earthport, Chain. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the FinTech Blockchain Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the FinTech Blockchain Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

FinTech Blockchain Market Segments

FinTech Blockchain Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

FinTech Blockchain Market Size & Forecast

FinTech Blockchain Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

FinTech Blockchain Market Drivers and Restraints

The FinTech blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 230.0 Million in 2017 to USD 6,228.2 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. The base year considered for this report is 2017, and the market forecast period is 2018–2023. The major growth drivers of the market include higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, the rising crypto-currencies market cap and Initial Currency Offering (ICO), reduced cost of transactions, and reduced total cost of ownership.

Objectives of the Study

The major objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global FinTech blockchain market by provider, application, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches and developments; and Research and Development (R&D) activities in the FinTech blockchain market.

Research Methodology

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the FinTech blockchain market begins with capturing the data on the key vendor revenues through secondary research, which includes directories and databases, such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall size of the global market that was derived from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary participants is depicted in the figure below:

The FinTech blockchain market comprises vendors, such as AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius). The other stakeholders in the market include crypto-currency vendors, research organizations, network and system integrators, blockchain services providers, and distributed ledger technology solutions providers.

Key Target Audience for FinTech Blockchain Market

Application developers

Services providers and distributors

Blockchain application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Enterprises

End-users

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus on in the next 2–5 years for prioritizing efforts and investments.”

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Service Provider

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

By Organization Size

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking

Non-Banking Financial Services

Insurance

By Application

Exchanges and Remittance

Smart Contract, Payments

Clearing, and Settlement

Compliance Management/KYC

Identity Management

Others

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Table Of Content: Global FinTech Blockchain Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global FinTech Blockchain Market Landscape

Part 04: Global FinTech Blockchain Market Sizing

Part 05: Global FinTech Blockchain Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More

