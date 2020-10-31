FINTECH BLOCK CHAIN MARKET GLOBAL DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS IBM, MICROSOFT, RIPPLE, ORACLE,

Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period. A block chain is an open record of all bitcoin exchanges that have ever been executed. A block is the portion of a block chain which records a few or the greater part of the ongoing exchanges, and once finished, goes into the block chain in the permanent database. Each time a block gets finished, another block is produced.

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Fintech Block Chain Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

AWS,

IBM,

Microsoft,

Ripple,

Oracle,

Cambridge Blockchain,

Tradle,

BitPay

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Application (Smart contracts, Identity management and others),

By Provider (Middleware providers and others),

by organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises),

By Industry Vertical (Banking and Others)

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Fintech Block Chain market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Fintech Block Chain market.

Global Fintech Block Chain Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

This Fintech Block Chain business report helps businesses thrive in the market by providing them with a lot of insights about the market and the industry. The key factors here include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. Thus, Fintech Block Chain market research report is very important in many ways to grow the business and to be successful.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Abra, Auxesis Group, BitPay, BlockCypher, Applied Blockchain, RecordesKeeper, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain, Tradle and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation among others.

