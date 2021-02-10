Finland Advanced Facilities Analysis Market Informative Data: Trends, Challenges & Drivers 2021-2027

The 2019 study has 164 pages and 55 tables and figures. Growth is based on implementation polymer-based drug delivery technology, energy efficient data centers, and AI computing. Access to locations across the world through strategically placed cables promise to make Finland the location of choice for a data center.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for the country. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Finland.

The research and development department in Turku Finland is the only research and development unit in the Bayer Group focused on polymer-based drug delivery technology. The technology can be utilized in products with a lifetime of a few months up to several years. polymer-based drug delivery technology promises to provide a significant high growth market and to attract companies who want to be close to the Finish center of excellence for this technology.

Byer production plant in Turku is Finland’s second largest pharmaceutical factory worldwide. Bayer’s global pharmaceutical plant is used to develop and manufacture high quality specialty products for worldwide distribution to more than 100 countries. Long-acting polymer-based products, MIRENA® and JAYDESS® Hormone Prosthesis and JADELLE® Prevention Implants are made. In addition, Bayer produces tablets and capsules, BONEFOS® for cancer treatment. MIRENA is sold in over 100 countries, United States, Europe, Far East.

Data centers and networks in Finland are unique and wonderful. Aiber Networks Finland data center implements a cloud. Aiber Networks converted an underground military facility. The caves in which the company is building are made up of three separate tunnels that will each be used for individual data halls. The caves have been converted and used to host high availability cloud services.

The site offers 13,000 square feet of space. It supports 50 kW per rack, with a total power consumption of up to 4 MW. The Tampere data center is designed to meet Tier IV specifications. It features a high degree of automation. Free cooling and liquid cooling are employed, and waste heat is sold to the city’s electrical company. The project is estimated to cost between $55 million and $110 million dollars.

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. Climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study, “The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. The data centers in Finland are poised to be world-class, supporting interconnectivity to the US, Europe, and Asia.”

Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is offering world class product sets. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy makes ultraviolet (UV), infrared and radiological equipment for biological and medical applications. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is the developer of Varian’s premium radiotherapy treatment planning systems, such as Eclipse™ and BrachyVision™.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy

Bayer

Google

Equinix

Fujitsu

Microsoft

Telia

Tieto

Market Participants

Cinia

Data Center Finland Oy

Digitice

Ficolo

Microsoft / Nokia

Amazon Web Services

Neoxen Systems

North Shore DC’s

The Arctic Connect Cableway

North Shore DC Engineering Services for International Operators

Silent Partner Group of Companies

TeliaSonera

Google and its Main Construction Contractor ISG

ISG Construction Services

Cathexis UK Holdings Limited / ISG Plc

CSC / Enterprise Services of HP Enterprise to create DXC Technology

Gearshiftgroup

Pöyry PLC Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services

Contract by Pori Energia Oy for Aittaluoto Biomass-Fired Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Plant

Pöyry EPCM for Combined Heat & Power plant Laanila Bio Power Plant project in Oulu, Finland

Pöyry was awarded EPCM for Agnico-Eagle Gold Mine

OVH – Data Centers | OVHcloud

AECOM

Lemminkäinen / DPR Fortis Mission Critical

Fluor and Competitors

Turku, Finland | Neste Jacobs

Sirius Engineers Ltd (Finland)

RD-ROI Helsinki DC

The ABB Group: Helsinki

Granlund

Granlund Data Centers

Granlung Telia Helsinki and Tieto Data Center

Fortis Construction Internet Data Center Finland

Johnson Controls Introduces Magos Radar Technology…

MediaTek Wireless

YIT

Luia

Other Advanced Companies Finland

AE/CM, EPCM, EPC, GC, PM/CM

Key Topics

Efficient Data Centers

Low PUE

5G in Finland

Local Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

Occupational Safety and Health

Employment Contracts

Workplace Laws and OSH

Unions Use Collective Bargaining

Work Safety Regulations

Double Taxation

Tax Issues Arising On Construction Projects

Regulations and Compliance

Tax incentives

Customs Regulations

Finland Bio-Pharma

Finland Medical Technology

Finland Hyperscale Data Centers

Mega Data Centers

Efficient Data Centers

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland

Finland Data Communication

World class data centers

Business Ecosystems Networks

Colocation Service Equipment

Round Trip Delay Table

Cloud Exchange Fabric Data Transport

Arctic Connect Cableway

Table of Contents

1. Finland Safety Culture 16

1.1 Local Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) Relative to Regional Statistics 18

1.2 Relevant Environmental, Health & Safety Legislation 20

1.2.1 Finland Occupational Safety and Health Act 21

1.2.2 Employment Contracts Act 22

1.2.3 Equality between Women and Men 23

1.2.4 Device Importer and Seller Device Responsibilities 23

1.3 Finland Safety Authority. 23

1.3.1 Assessment of Finland Workplace Laws and OSH 24

1.3.2 Assessment of Finland Workplace Laws and OSH Enforcement 25

1.3.3 Unions Use Collective Bargaining to Adjust Work Safety Regulations 25

1.3.4 Finland: 5 Regions to Monitor Industrial Safety 26

1.3.5 Finish Authorities That Support OSH 28

1.3.6 Finnish Standards Association (SFS) 29

1.3.7 Finland Participation in the International Organization for Standardisation ISO 29

1.3.8 Employer Healthcare Obligations in Finland 29

1.3.9 Preventive Occupational Health Care 29

1.3.10 Promoting Work Ability in Finland 30

1.3.11 Finish Occupational Accidents and Occupational Diseases 32

2.0 Finland Taxation 33

2.1 Local Tax Legislation, Including VAT 33

2.2 Global Mobility Restrictions 34

2.3 Double Taxation Legislation 36

2.3.1 Singapore – Finland Double Tax Treaty 36

2.3.2 Germany – Finland Double Tax Treaty 36

2.3.2 US – Finland Double Tax Treaty – 36

2.4 Corporate Branches Required To Arrange Bookkeeping That Conforms to GAAP 36

2.4.1 Using an Umbrella Company for Income Tax in Finland. 36

2.5 Corporation Tax 37

2.5.2 Tax Issues Arising On Construction Projects 37

2.5.3 Tax incentives 37

3.0 Legal / Regulations 38

3.1 Status of Legal Entity in Finland 39

3.2 Regulations and Compliance Pertaining Locally in Finland 39

3.2.1 Contract Stipulations 39

3.6.1 Finish Acts that Apply to Contractors and Contractor Obligations with Respect to Subcontractors: 40

3.2.1 Regulatory Compliance 41

3.2.2 Documents And Customs Regulations 41

3.2.3 Customs Regulations 42

3.2.4 Dutiable/Restricted Items 42

3.2.5 Exporting to Finland 42

3.2.6 Work Permitting Requirements of Personnel in Finland: Work Permits 43

3.2.7 International Driving Permits 44

3.3 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Finland 45

4. Advanced Manufacturing Facility Sectors in Finland 45

4.1 Finland Bio-Pharma Bayer Turku Espoo 48

4.1.1 Addoz 49

4.11.2 Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy 50

4.2 Finland Medical Technology 50

4.2.1 Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy 50

4.2.2 Pfizer 51

4.2.3 Smart Healthcare 52

4.2.4 OuluHealth 52

4.3 Electronics / Semi Conductor / Software / Communications 53

4.3.2 Nokia Siemens Networks 53

4.3.3 Oulu Wireless 53

4.3.4 Flexbright Oy Semi Conductor 53

4.3.5 Alliance 53

4.3.6 LocusLabs and IndoorAtlas 54

4.3.7 Belt and Road, China’s President Xi Jinping, Finland Construction 54

4.3.8 Codescoop 54

4.3.10 Sea Lion Cable Cinia 54

4.4 Data Centers in Finland 55

4.4.1 Demand In The Data Center Construction Market 55

4.4.2 Data Center Risk Index: Finland 56

4.4.3 Google 58

4.4.4 Google Wind Power Purchase Agreements 58

4.4.5 Yandex 58

4.4.7 Equinix 59

4.4.12 Equinix Finland Gateway Between the East And West 59

4.4.13 Ficolo €50m Helsinki Data Center – DCD 59

4.4.14 Tieto Construction of Finland Data Center – DCD 60

4.4.15 Telia Finland Oyj 60

4.4.18 Telia Renewable Energy, Energy Reuse, and Consumer Home Heating 61

4.4.19 Microsoft 62

4.4.20 Data Center Operator Hetzner Online 62

4.4.26 Finland Aiber Networks Data Center 63

4.5 Other Advanced Manufacturing 64

4.5.1 Kone Construction Technology 64

4.5.2 Third Space Auto Chose Finland As An R&D Location For Its Ecosystem 64

4.5.3 Arctic Security, Cyber Security 65

4.5.5 Skangas’ LNG 65

4.5.6 Radar Installations 65

4.5.7 Honeywell 65

4.6 Selected List of FDI entities in Finland 65

4.7 FDI Investment in Finland 66

4.7.1 Google 66

4.7.2 Equiinix 67

5.0 Competition – Engineering & Construction Providers 67

5.1 Business Finland 67

5.1.1 General Contractors of Finland 67

5.2 List of Top Providers in Finland AE and CM Market 70

5.2.1 Top Data Center Sector Architecture Firms 70

5.2.2 Top Data Center Sector Engineering Firms 71

5.2.3 Top Data Center Sector Construction Firms 74

5.3 Construction Supply Chain – Names of Top Ten Contractors And Their Discipline; CSA, Mech, Elec, 76

5.3.1 Google and its Main Construction Contractor ISG 76

5.3.2 ISG Construction Services 77

5.3.3 Cathexis UK Holdings Limited / ISG Plc 78

5.3.4 CSC / Enterprise Services of HP Enterprise to create DXC Technology. 78

5.3.5 Gearshiftgroup 79

5.3.6 Pöyry PLC Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services contract by Pori Energia Oy for Aittaluoto Biomass-Fired Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Plant 79

5.3.7 Pöyry was awarded EPCM for Combined Heat & Power plant Laanila Bio Power Plant project in Oulu, Finland 79

5.3.8 Pöyry was awarded EPCM for Agnico-Eagle Gold Mine 79

5.3.9 OVH – Data Centers | OVHcloud 80

5.3.10 AECOM 87

5.3.11 Lemminkäinen / DPR Fortis Mission Critical 87

5.3.12 Fluor and Competitors 87

5.3.13 Turku, Finland | Neste Jacobs 87

5.3.14 Sirius Engineers Ltd (Finland) 87

5.3.15 RD-ROI Helsinki DC 87

5.3.16 The ABB Group: Helsinki 88

5.3.17 Granlund 88

5.3.18 Granlund Data Centers 92

5.3.19 Granlung Telia Helsinki and Tieto Data Center 92

5.3.20 Fortis Construction Internet Data Center Finland 93

5.3.21 Johnson Controls Introduces Magos Radar Technology… 93

5.3.22 MediaTek Wireless 93

5.3.23 YIT 93

5.3.24 Luia 94

5.4 Other Advanced Companies Finland 94

5.4.1 Finland Large Companies 94

5.5 AE/CM, EPCM, EPC, GC, PM/CM 100

Continue….

