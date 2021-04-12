Finishing Machinery – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Finishing Machinery, which studied Finishing Machinery industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the finishing machinery market throughout the forecast period. China is the leading country in terms of shipments of finishing machinery in the region. The country is the major producer of textile worldwide with the country’s textile manufacturers providing varied and high volume of products. This drives the growth of the finishing machinery market in the region.
In textile manufacturing, the finishing process involves mercerizing, printing, dyeing, bleaching, and sanforizing. Other than the direct consumers, the automobile and aerospace industries are the two end-users of the textile and apparel industry. Owing to the growth potential of the above-mentioned industries, many textile machinery vendors are finding great opportunities in this market. The wet technologies segment accounted for the major shares of the finishing machinery market. Factors such as the increasing use of wet technologies such as mercerizing, dyeing, bleaching, and washing in the finishing process of industries will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
Competitive Companies
The Finishing Machinery market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
Flainox
Karl Menzel Maschinenfabrik
Konica Minolta
Sensient Imaging Technologies
KYOCERA
Alliance Machines Textiles
Kusters Zima
Epson
Shima Seiki
Benninger
Advanced Dyeing Solutions
Navis TubeTex
Biancalani
Acme Machinery Industry
J. Zimmer Maschinenbau
Fujifilm Dimatix
Murata Machinery
CHTC Fong’s Industries
Kyoto Textile Machinery
Seiko
Loris Bellini
Worldwide Finishing Machinery Market by Application:
Textile Industry
Apparel Industry
Other
Type Synopsis:
Wet Technologies
Dry Technologies
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Finishing Machinery Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Finishing Machinery Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Finishing Machinery Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Finishing Machinery Market in Major Countries
7 North America Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Finishing Machinery Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
