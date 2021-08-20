Finished Iron Man, his replacement arrives at the MCU and will make his debut in Black Panther 2

Iron Man will have been killed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in our theaters in 2019. The ending of the Infinity saga will have beaten him, although a new appearance by Robert Downey Junior has been teased for some time. now time. But while the philanthropist remains with absent subscribers with multiple armor, his found replacement speaks about them again. A replacement that will debut in Black Panther 2.

an introduction to Black Panther 2

Weeks go by and the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still surrounded by many gray areas. And for good reason, it remains to be seen who will take on the Black Panther costume after Chadwick Boseman, his interpreter, died prematurely in August 2020. Although rumor has it that it is T’Challa’s sister Shuri who would take on the torch, that’s hard to say at the moment. Especially since not only Letitia Wright will celebrate her big comeback, but also Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) or Winston Duke (M ‘Bakus). Regardless, we can’t wait to find out what the MCU has in store for us in the years to come. Phase IV started with a lot of noise with the series WandaVision and Loki, but also the films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all three planned for the coming months.

In late 2020, during a meeting between Disney and its investors, the Hollywood giant announced that the character of Ironheart, whose arrival at the MCU had been expected for several years, would be entitled to a series of its own. Disney +. Introduced in a cameo in Invincible Iron Man # 7, Ironheart is set to make a comeback two issues later with a formal appearance in Invincible Iron Man # 9. A valued personality whose projects now seem to be turned upside down.

And for good reason Kevin Feige just announced through the advertisement for the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that the character of Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, would be on screen by actress Dominique Thorne (Si Beale Street Could Talk) will eventually debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“We’re in the process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and you will meet the character of Riri Williams for the first time in Black Panther 2. I think she started filming this week before her Ironheart series. . “

An introduction to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever therefore, no doubt with the aim of educating the general public about the character before the release of its Disney + series. A godsend for those who want to get to know the character first before deciding whether to start the first episode or not.