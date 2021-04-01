Fingerprint Sensors Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of fingerprint biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of fingerprint biometric techniques and implementing those in smartphones & tablets.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Capacitive Optical Thermal Ultrasonic

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Minutiae-based Matching Pattern Matching

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Fingerprint Sensors market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Fingerprint Sensors industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Fingerprint Sensors market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

