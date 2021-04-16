Fingerprint Sensors Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of in-display and capacitive fingerprint in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

Furthermore, the report also offers an extensive assessment of the market size, share, and volume to offer the forecast estimation for the same till the year 2027 in the leading geographies of the world where the market has already established its presence. It also sheds light on the various growth prospects and threats the leading players might have to face in the global Fingerprint Sensors market. Moreover, it also offers strategic recommendations to novice players to help them manage entry-level barriers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.

Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Fingerprint Sensors market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product types, applications, and end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Capacitive Optical Thermal Ultrasonic

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Minutiae-based Matching Pattern Matching

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional Analysis:

The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.

Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Fingerprint Sensors Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fingerprint Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & fingerprint biometric implementation in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Capacitive

5.1.2. Optical

5.1.3. Thermal

5.1.4. Ultrasonic

CONTINUED…!

