Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, By Players, Types, Applications and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Fingerprint Sensor Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Fingerprint Sensor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Fingerprint Sensor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

With the developed and developing economies transforming into digitized ones, the demand for fingerprints sensors is bound to rise. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fingerprint sensor market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.42% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value will rise up to USD 20.34 billion by the year 2028.

Fingerprint sensor is a biometrics security system that results in providing advanced security to the important details and information of an individual. The technology scans the biometrics of an individual which if in turn used for the purpose of authentication. It converts the fingerprint into a digital code which results in unlocking the recipient device. The fingerprint sensors can be easily integrated into a range of devices such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, laptops and so on. These are cost effective, safe and reliable and seamlessly fast. Increasing instances of security breaches around the world has led to the advent of this technology.

Rising cyber threats and concerns related to security breaches will lead to the rise in the demand for fingerprint sensors. With the advancement in the technology to improve the functioning of fingerprint sensors, the demand for fingerprint sensors is subsequently rising. High rate of adoption of fingerprint sensors in consumer products is also a growth determinant. Increasing demand for the application of fingerprint sensors in internet of things (IoT) is also fuelling up the growth of fingerprint sensors. Incorporation of artificial intelligence to increase the accuracy of authentication process is also carving the way for growth and expansion.

Lack of awareness regarding the security of the fingerprint sensors may hamper the growth of the market. Complexities involved in the integration of devices with this technology will also come forward as an obstruction. The market would also fail to rise in case of physical disability.

This fingerprint sensor market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on fingerprint sensor market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Scope and Market Size

The fingerprint sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the fingerprint sensor market is segmented into swipe sensors, materials used in fingerprint sensors, area and touch sensors. The materials used in fingerprint sensors segmented can be further sub-segmented into pyroelectric material, coating material, pizeoelectric material and adhesives.

On the basis of technology, the fingerprint sensor market is segmented into capacitive, optical, thermal and others.

On the basis of application, the fingerprint sensor market is segmented into consumer electronics, travel and immigration, government and law enforcement, military, defense and aerospace, banking and finance, commercial security, healthcare, smart homes, other applications.

Fingerprint Sensor Market Country Level Analysis

The fingerprint sensor market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fingerprint sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific region is the largest contributor in terms of market revenue owing to the prevalence of key major players in this region. The cost-effective benefits offered by the same are the reason for high demand for fingerprint sensors in the region. Asia-pacific is also set to score the highest growth rate for the forecast period. This is because of the ever-increasing demand for fingerprint sensors in the smart phones. The developing countries in this region are witnessing high rate of smartphones penetration and thus, this in turn is positively impacting the fingerprint sensor market.

The country section of the fingerprint sensor market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Fingerprint Sensor Market Share Analysis

The fingerprint sensor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the fingerprint sensor market.

The major players covered in the fingerprint sensor market report are Apple Inc., FINGERPRINT CARDS AB, Synaptics Incorporated., Egis Technology Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sili Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., IDEMIA, IDEX ASA, Thales Group, SUPREMA., HID Global Corporation, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, NEC Corporation, BIO-key International®., Precise Biometrics, SecuGen Corporation., 3M Congent, Inc., Anviz Global Inc, NEXT Biometrics and Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Fingerprint Sensor report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Fingerprint Sensor market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Fingerprint Sensor market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fingerprint Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fingerprint Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fingerprint Sensor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

