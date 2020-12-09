Fingerprint Scanner Market to See Major Growth By 2026 | 3M, BioEnable, BIO-key, CROSSMATCH, DERMALOG

Latest added Fingerprint Scanner Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are 3M, BioEnable, BIO-key, CROSSMATCH, DERMALOG, Fingerprint Cards AB, HID Global, SAFRAN, Synaptics, and SecuGen. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Fingerprint Scanner Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Fingerprint Scanner Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Fingerprint scanners are a type of biometric system which uses stored information about a person’s unique fingerprint traits for authentication purposes and to provide access to a system. These scanners are widely used across various end-user segments including consumer electronics, commercial, health care, and defense. The global fingerprint scanner market is expected to witness robust growth from 2017 to 2025 owing to the product’s high accuracy and low cost. The significant adoption of fingerprint scanners in cloud computing along with their extensive use in smartphones are likely to boost the demand for them in the next few years. In addition, fingerprint scanner have significant application in online payment transaction and in smartphone applications.

The global fingerprint scanner market is predicted to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the emerging trend of the single sign-in system which helps the user to log on to his or her computer with a single touch of the finger rather than having to use a password or login ID every time. It provides security; eliminates the use of patterns, PIN codes, and passwords; and reduces threats related to stealing, hacking, and misuse of data. The emergence of mobile commerce is another important factor anticipated to drive the market for fingerprint scanners during the forecast period. The product offers advanced security in banking and other payment applications for mobile users. Mobile payments are increasing gradually with more people transferring money and shopping on phones. For instance, application such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are likely to drive the fingerprint scanner market.

Despite the multiple drivers, the lack of awareness among users regarding security issues and absence of standardization in the process of implementation & development of the technology are projected to lower its adoption rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global fingerprint scanner market include Apple Inc. (The U.S), Synaptics Inc. (The U.S), Goodix Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Thales SA. (France), BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd. (India), SecuGen Corporation (The U.S), HID Global (The U.S), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

Table Of Content: Global Fingerprint Scanner Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More

