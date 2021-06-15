Fingerprint Identification Module Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026

Global Fingerprint Identification Module market is valued approximately USD 2.90 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Fingerprint identification module is referred to the biometric process that recognizes and validates the authentication of user’s fingerprints in order to allow or deny them to access the computer system or physical facility. It is a security technology that is a combination of computer software programs and hardware. In such process, fingerprints of user are enrolled or registered with the system stored with data and work in the matching process, when user enters his finger in the system. Further, the system will compare the fingerprint with the database and according to match it will either allow or deny access. Fingerprint module includes two processes, fingerprint enrollment and fingerprint matching. It provides advance level of security to the customer data, therefore, have larger demand from end use industries such as Finance and Government sectors. Therefore, the Government’s investments towards the development of a secure and reliable repository of citizen identification and rise in technological advancement to provide higher security to user’s data accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: as per Government of India, over 1.24 billion people have an Aadhaar number as of June 2019, covering more than 99% of the adult population. Also, usage of smartphones in integrations of biometric authentication coupled with substantial growth in smart phones drives the growth of market. For instance: According to Precise Biometrics, 60 percent of all transactions in mobile payments are expected to be performed via biometric authentication by 2020, primarily using fingerprint sensors in mobile devices. Also, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the latest phones from Samsung have a new ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensor, which creates a 3D image of your print and is more secure than traditional capacitive fingerprint readers. However, expensive systems and devices (Hardware & software) used regarding processing of fingerprint identification module are the factor hamper the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Fingerprint Identification Module market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is accounts for the largest share in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to rising concerns of data thefts among people and growing cases of cyberattacks in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to growing government initiatives regarding protection of customers’ data from cyberattacks and data thefts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industries :

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

By Technology:

Optical Fingerprint Scanner

Capacitive-based Fingerprint Reader

Multispectral Imaging Sensor

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors