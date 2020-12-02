Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Strategies of Key Players and Forecast by 2027, Latest Report

Biometrics is used for the identification and verification processes to authenticate an individual. In an identification process, one-to-many matching method is used to determine an individual’s identity against all templates in the database, whereas in a verification process one-to-one matching method is used to verify the biometrics traits of an individual against a particular template in a database. Fingerprint biometric technology is used to match the fingerprint scan of an individual with the database to identify and verify an individual’s identity based on features such as whorl, arch, and loop. Pattern-based algorithms are used to match an individual’s fingerprint against the database. In addition, fingerprint biometric is being used as an option to ID cards to track time and attendance of employees.

Rise in prominence in immigration control and travel document verification drive the growth of the global fingerprint biometric market. In addition, increase in focus of businesses on safety & security of physical assets and stringent security measures in customs, defense, and others propel the growth of the market. However, issues with fingerprint capturing and forgery of fingerprints limit market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of fingerprint biometrics in healthcare & BFSI sectors, emergence of multimodal biometrics, and usage of finger biometrics & automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) technology in the government & automotive sectors are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of this market.

The fingerprint biometrics market is segmented on the basis of end user, technology, and region. Based on end user, the market is categorized into transit, government, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and others. By technology, it is classified into AFIS technology and non-AFIS technology. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4370

The global fingerprint biometrics market is dominated by key players such as 3M Cogent, Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., Crossmatch, HID Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corporation, Safran, Apple Inc., Anviz Global., and BioEnable.

Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4370

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fingerprint biometrics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Fingerprint Biometrics Market Key Segment:

By End User

Transit

Government

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Others

By Technology

AFIS Technology

Non-AFIS Technology

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com