Finger Splint Market: Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis up to 2031

Demand for finger splints is likely to experience promising growth on the back of rising occurrence of accidental, sports, and adventure-associated wounds across the world. Also, utilization of cutting-edge materials to make splints is expected to bolster the sales prospects of manufacturers over the coming years.

Based on type, thumb spica splints are expected to be most sought-after. This is due to rising preference for leisure sports, physical activities/fitness, and aerobics across the globe. Aluminum/foam finger splints held a majority share of the market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue in future as well.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global finger splint market is anticipated to surpass a US$ 300 Mn valuation in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of over 7% over the next ten years.

Global Finger Splint Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Finger Splint Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Finger Splint Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Finger Splint Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Finger Splint Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Finger Splint Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Finger Splint Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Sales of Finger Splints?

COVID-19 has impacted the demand for finger extension splints, backed by the imposition of lockdowns and demand drop from the sports industry, which happens to be the prime consumer of finger splints.

Moreover, decreased demand and fluctuating industrial output have negatively impacted the market, which is extremely fragmented in nature. It is anticipated that industrial output will regain its previous pace by the third quarter of 2021, leading to an increase in finger splint demand during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following top finger splint manufacturers and distributors in its report:

Alimed, Inc.

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

Zimmer Biomet

Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation)

Corflex, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Silver Ring Splint

Ortholife Global

