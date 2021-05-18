Find Out Why Telehealth Virtual Visits Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like American Well Corporation, Carena Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Doctor on Demand Inc. Global Telehealth Virtual Visits Market is Expanding and is Expected to Reach US$ 8072.30 by 2022, Due to Advancements in Communication Technology

The author of the report analyzed that the global telehealth virtual visits market accounted for US$ 2753.28 Mn in 2017. Communication devices such as tablets, smartphones and personal computers as well as platforms are relatively cheaper and easily available nowadays. Consequently, telehealth virtual visits are gaining acceptance remarkably among healthcare providers for medical conditions that do not require mandatory physical examination and are not considered to be an emergency. Majority of follow up visits and treatments can be accomplished via telehealth virtual visits. Before communication devices were easily accessible, telehealth practices required obsolete video-conferencing setup that was of low quality, expensive, time consuming and difficult to handle. Nowadays, cell signal and wi-fi connection are available even in the remote areas that enable patients to engage with healthcare providers. With the help of telehealth, diagnostics can be sent to the consultant physician instantly. The technology also assists in easier payments for the virtual visits.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants of global telehealth virtual visits market are American Well Corporation, Carena Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Doctor on Demand Inc., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, HealthTap, InteractiveMD LLC, Medtronic, MeMD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PlushCare, Inc., Practice Fusion Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Teladoc Inc., Vidyo, Inc. and Zipnosis amongst others.

Incorporation of wearable devices presents an opportunity to the telehealth virtual visits market. The sensor-based devices can track vital information and aid in the prevention of a number of lifestyle diseases. Also, as these devices enable easy storage and sharing of data, they are of great utility in virtual consultations.

Chat Consultation Segment Among the Modes of Visits Is Expected to Dominate Telehealth Virtual Visits Market

Chat consultations are the cheapest among all the modes of visits. Patients are accepting and employing online chat consultation in the recent years because of easy availability of internet. A number of health insurers are also offering products that include reimbursement of telemedicine services. Virtual consultation has already been proven effective in problems such as tick bites, flu, urinary tract infections and sinusitis.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The Asia Pacific Telehealth Virtual Visits market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.1% reaching US$ 4022.95 Mn by 2025. The growth of economies such as Japan, China and India, is driving the utilization of smartphones and internet in these regions. Moreover, as the healthcare facilities are not accessible in remote areas of some regions, virtual visits, especially audio visits are expected to meet the requirement to certain level.

Market By Type Service Provider Infrastructure provider

Market By Service Type Reimbursable Membership Out-of-Pocket

Market By Mode of visits Video visits Audio visits Chat consultation

Market By Payment model Subscription based model Pay as you go model Employer based model

Market By End-user Healthcare providers Healthcare payers Employer Groups Users

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



