Find Out Why Telecom Consulting Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bell Labs (Nokia), Capgemini, CSG International, Deloitte, Detecon International

The author of the report analyzed that the telecom consulting market accounted for US$ 3607.1 million in 2017. Telecom consulting is a wide term essentially used to assess the communication need of an organization and thereby, providing required solution depending on the need.

Telecom consulting has been transitioning along with the developments in technology. The telecom consultants are an integral part of a business growth in devising strategies related to social networking, accessing information and service. The traditional providers are repositioning themselves as different forms of media with new telecom providers at every stage of the value chain. This is owing to the surge in developments of next generation networks.

Telecom Consulting is fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in telecom consulting market which witnesses different collaborations, mergers and acquisitions are Accenture, Analysys Mason, Bell Labs (Nokia), Capgemini, CSG International, Deloitte, Detecon International, Dimension Data, Ericsson, Euroconsult, IBM, L.E.K. Consulting, McKinsey & Company, PwC, SoluComp Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, The Boston Consulting Group, VenturaTeam, VocalPoint Consulting Group, Wipro Limited. In 2018, Capgemini acquired LiquidHub to increase their market base and to uncover new ways with customers by providing digital expertise.

Wireless Network Type is Anticipated to be the most attractive Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Based on the network type, telecom consulting market is segmented to wireless and wireline. Wireless segment is anticipated to be the most attractive and largest market in the network type of market. The increased adoption of voice, media and application through mobile networks along with developments in 4G and 5G has fueled the growth of wireless segment. Moreover, the rise in cloud-based servers and wireless connected devices among various industries has driven the growth of wireless network type segment in telecom consulting market.

Increase In high network, wireless application drives the Market in North America Region

North America regions witnesses high adoption rate of cloud-based services, voice over communication and high network connectivity among various industries, especially in automobile and healthcare. The cloud-based services and connected applications require high bandwidth connectivity to provide real time information. Hence, it has contributed to the growth of North America region.

Telecom Consulting Market – By Network Type Wireline Wireless

Telecom Consulting Market – By Services Planning and Consulting Operations and Maintenance System Integration

Market By Application 4G/LTE/FTTH Mobile Broadband Cloud Services Mobile Video/Content Unified Communications Mobile Money and M-payments Smart Grid

Telecom Consulting Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



