Find Out Why Synthetic Monitoring Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Florida Crystals Corporation, Südzucker AG

Synthetic monitoring market is growing significantly due to the increasing site monitoring services and end to end performance services. The usage of synthetic monitoring helps users in testing web, non-web, mobile, streaming and other cloud-based applications before production in order to ensure the performance. There is growing importance for synthetic monitoring as it provides better IT operations and enables webmaster professional to determine and identify various queries and malfunctioning.

Synthetic Monitoring Market is Consolidated as Multiple Large Organizations are Investing on Modern Technologies

Market Participants include CA Technologies Inc., BMC Software Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Dynatrace, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Appdynamics, Inc., New Relic, Inc. Rigor, Riverbed Technology, Splunk, Inc. among others.

Incorrect alerts and false positive is a factor that is likely to restrain the growth of synthetic monitoring market over the next few years. It is quite challenging to manage synthetic monitoring solutions due to its high implementation cost, lack of real-time monitoring, difficulty for post implementation management and emulator-based monitoring. These are some of the key challenges that are faced by the players operating in the market. Most of the companies use synthetic monitoring in order to track their website performance. Therefore, they synthetically generate traffic from beyond the firewall to see how the sites perform for the outside world.

The advancement in application delivery and advent of software defined is the key opportunity that is predicted to drive the global synthetic monitoring market during the forecast period. The advancements in the application monitoring space has been experiencing major regeneration in the recent years. With the use of synthetic monitoring, one can proactively test the web, non-web, mobile, streaming and cloud-based applications in pre-production to ensure that the performance will meet the end user’s requirements. Modern applications are generating exponentially more metrics, which is expected to gain opportunity for the overall market growth.

The SaaS Application Monitoring is projected to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Due to rapid adoption of SaaS application by organizations is increasing the demand for industry. There are variety of benefits associated for using SaaS applications such as lower cost, easy deployment, painless upgrades and many others, which helps providing alerts and detailed reporting to help identify and fix issues faster, before customers are affected. Therefore, this segment is expected to show substantial growth in the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Synthetic Monitoring Market During the Forecast Period from 2018 – 2026

Asia Pacific is a leader at present and is also expected to gain highest growth over the forecast period. APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the synthetic monitoring market to grow, as countries in this region are investing heavily in the evolving advanced technologies such as big data, DevOps, and Internet of Things (IoT). APAC is witnessing high adoption in this market primarily due to increasing awareness for reliable and pro-active monitoring solutions among enterprises, especially form verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, retail, amongst others

For instance, In March 2016, Rigor, a synthetic monitoring solution provider has entered into the partnership with Soasta, Real user monitoring technology provider. This partnership was done with an aim to integrate Rigor with Soasta’s digital performance monitoring and optimization platform along with thier mPulse product.

Synthetic Monitoring Market – By Component

Monitoring Type API Monitoring SaaS Application Monitoring Mobile Application Monitoring Web Application Monitoring

Services Managed Services Professional Services Business Consulting Services Implementation Services Training and Support Services



Market By Deployment Type

Hosted

On-Premises

Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Synthetic Monitoring Market – By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Other

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



