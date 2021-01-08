Find Out Why Sports Food Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like GlaxoSmithKline Plc, General Mills, Red Bull GmbH Post author Post author

Sports food market is categorized into energy bars, protein bars, and sports gels. Among these, the energy bars category contributed the highest revenue to the market in 2015. This is attributed to the rising consumption of energy bars in the North American and European regions. Sports nutrition comprises sports drinks and sports food. increasing dependency on social media marks a significant attribute in the success of sports nutrition brands, with the use of social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, as well as brand ambassadors having a strong influence on sales.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sports Food are:

o GlaxoSmithKline Plc

o General Mills

o Red Bull GmbH

o Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

o GNC Holdings Inc.

o Monster Beverage Corp.

Market Research Inc has added a new analytical data to its massive repository titled as, Sports Food market. It highlights the leading key players operating in the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, table, and pictures have been used while curating the report.

The report also provides a detailed and in-depth examination of the global handbags industry in terms of market size for the worldwide channels, along with region-specific channels in the global region. The market size of each region is explained with respect to the sales values and sales revenue in terms of applications and market players, growth rates in volume and value, and the sales price in terms of types, applications, and companies. The report also provides a critical assessment of the global Sports Food industry with regard to additional costs such as labor costs and the overall manufacturing costs and process analysis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

o Protein Powders

o Energy Bars

o Pre-workout

o Rehydration

o Meal Replacement

Market segment by Application, split into

o Bodybuilders

o Pro/Amateur Athletes

o Lifestyle Users

o Other

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian Sports Food market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian Sports Food market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian Sports Food market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others)

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the Sports Food market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the Sports Food market in India

4. Understand major competitor’s business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Sports Food are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

