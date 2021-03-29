Find Out Why Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Alkhorayef group, Driptech Inc., HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Lindsay Corporation

Growing population, unfavorable climatic conditions and depletion of fresh water availability are driving the need for mechanized irrigation systems. Penetration of advanced technologies, high yield of crops, efficient usage of water, and improved income of farmers are impelling the growth of this market. The use of advanced technologies in modern day irrigation systems has led to higher yield of crops and conserved usage of water. High installation and maintenance costs can hinder the market growth. Unfavorable climatic conditions, growing population and the need for increasing the food productivity is expected to propel the growth of mechanized irrigation systems market in future.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the significant players functioning in the market include Alkhorayef group, Driptech Inc., HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, North American Pipe Corporation, Netafim USA, NELSON IRRIGATION, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis, Samriddhi (Mahindra company), The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co and Valmont Industries, Inc. amongst others.

Central Pivot Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period

Among the type, central pivot is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. Measured usage of water application avoids puddling and runoffs, resulting into sustainable usage of water. It has helped hedge against the adverse weather conditions such as dry years, spotty or sporadic moisture patterns and lack of early moisture. All these factors have assisted in minimizing yield loss due to crop water stress, and is promoting good management practices. Hence the adoption of central pivot irrigation product in agriculture segment is generating the largest market share.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share in the Global Market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market share holder for mechanized irrigation systems market. With a concentration of nearly 60% of the world’s population and over 60% of the world’s irrigated land, the region is more densely populated and intensively cultivated than any other region. However, due to large population, this region faces lowest water availability per capita. This has propelled the need for adoption of mechanized irrigation systems and its growing demand has fueled Asia Pacific to generate highest CAGR.

Netafim USA has launched their product called Techline HCVXR a new dripline which provides superior root intrusion resistance. It is a long lasting solution that continues to function even after years, with added features such as laser etching and flexible UV resistant tubing.

Nelson irrigation introduced the 3030 series with multi-functional 3NV nozzle, which serves the need to conserve water. The precision accuracy of the nozzles is facilitating effective farm management and thus is helping to generate maximum market revenue.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market – By Product:

Sprinkler

Drip

Central Pivot

Lateral Move

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market – By Crop Type:

Plantation Crop Types

Orchard Crop Types

Field Crop Types

Forage & Turf Grasses

Market By Application:

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Nursery

Market By Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



