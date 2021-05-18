Find Out Why Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Airtex Vehicle Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation Global Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market Estimated to Reach US$ 559.8 Mn by 2022, due to Growing Automotive Industry Worldwide during the Forecast Period

MAP sensor is used generally as a cheap substitute to sensors for engine load. Its comparatively less expensive and that is the reason for its widespread distribution, though its measurements are not as precise as the various types of sensors. These sensors can be located in the engine compartment as a separate component or can be integrated into the onboard controller. The introduction of emission control technologies in the Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market is likely to increase the demand of MAP sensors across industrialized countries such as the United States and Europe, which is expected to accelerate the growth of global manifold absolute pressure sensors market during the forecast period.

There are some of the factors which are limiting the growth of the market such as complications arising with this sensor when new modifications are implemented and it becomes quite difficult to tune engine with the MAP sensors. Moreover, the growing demand for more secure vehicles and companies taking efforts in R&D activities is expected to generate immense opportunity for global market over the forecast period.

Gasoline is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Among fuel type, gasoline segment is accounted to hold the largest Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market share as the gasoline engines use lower compression ratios to avoid fuel auto ignition (engine knock). Further the higher compression ratios lead to higher thermal efficiencies and better fuel economies.

Increasing Production of Vehicles is anticipated to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific During the Forecast Period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the aforementioned Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors market owing to increasing production of motor vehicles, which use pressure sensors, in countries such as South Korea, China, Japan and India. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing microprocessor-based powertrain control units with technologically advanced sensors that are more accurate. This will force the consumers to replace their old sensors with the advanced ones. This is expected to boost the demand for manifold pressure sensor global market over the estimated time.

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global manifold absolute pressure sensors market are Airtex Vehicle Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, ERA SPA, Facet Srl, Francisco Albero S.A.U., NXP Semiconductors, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Meat&Doria S.r.l., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pierburg s.r.o., Siemens AG, Silicon Microstructures, Inc. and TE Connectivity Corporation amongst others. In November 2016, Delphi Automotive LLP established partnership with Israel based technology company Mobileye. The partnership was done in order to develop a full SAE Level 4/5 automated driving solution. It also enabled provision of fully automated vehicle solution along with enhanced performance level and functional safety requirement for integration into diverse vehicle platforms.

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market – By Pressure Rating: 1 Bar 2 Bar 3 Bar 4 Bar Others

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market – By Fuel Type: Diesel Gasoline

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market – By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle Passenger Cars Heavy Vehicles

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market – By Application: Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Barometric Pressure

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



