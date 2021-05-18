Find Out Why Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Rising Occurrences of Cancer and Demand for Personalized Treatment is fueling the need for Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4620 Mn by 2021
The demand for personalized healthcare in cancer treatment is driving the market. Incorporation of companion diagnostics in cancer treatment is conveying faster outcomes by diminishing the duration of clinical trials in an efficient way. This is also beneficial for patients since the treatment is very precise and it reduces the adverse effects of trails on patients’ body.
Competitive Landscape
Key participants of global Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market are Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Arup Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, Almac Group and Abnova Corporation.
Unpredictable reimbursement scenarios to limit the possible optimum growth of the market. The outcomes can be disastrous for investors of healthcare components without realistic assumptions of reimbursements driving business strategies and financial models. Disparities in commercial plans include variation in creation and issuance of guidelines and the impact on decision making; logic and process of authorization and communication among stakeholders.
Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market, by Region
The Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 17.4% over the next eight years and expected to reach US$ 850 Mn by 2021.The growth is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare facilities, research laboratories and demand for patient-tailored treatment for the growing population with purchasing power.
Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market – By Product Type
- Protein Biomarkers
- Genetic Biomarkers
- Other Cancer Biomarkers
Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market By Applications
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Melanoma
- Colorectal Cancer
- Gastric
- Others (Cervical, Kidney, Leukemia, etc.)
Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarker Market By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
